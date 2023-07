PORTAGE — A motorist found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at a local gas station faces charges of operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering others, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to the Marathon Gas station at 6264 U.S. 20 where they found Daniel Bulow, 41, of Hobart, unconscious as reported in the driver's seat of his Ford Taurus with his foot on the brake.

After a few moments, police said they were able to awaken Bulow, who appeared intoxicated. He blamed his condition on working long hours, but police said they found an open beer can in the vehicle.

A chemical test revealed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.180%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% for drinking and driving, police said.

A witness reportedly told police she tried without success to awaken Bulow before officers arrived at the scene.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Rajae Evans Jeremy King Rayjean Williams Derrick Perkins Marshall Ralston Jr. Kelsey McLeod Robert Jackson Kelly Borrmann John Chalabis II Michael Diamond Jarad Good Mark Moser James Barnett John Moore Adri Pitts Barry Johnson Sheryl Johnson Raymond Escamilla IV Logan James Richard Bean Warren Blazina Mark Bryk Jr. Guadalupe Chima Max Smith Jr. Brian Sardeson Vincen Ritchie Dale Ribar Vanessa Ontiveros Rachel Perez Javier Ramirez Floyd Gaston Jr. Taylor Sanford Kiera Wrice Marvin Roundy Darrin Dedelow Joseph Meulemans Jon Aimutis Austin Carroll Charles Costanza