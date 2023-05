Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hobart suspect Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

HOBART — A person who made multiple attempts was ultimately successful in stealing two wigs from a store May 12. Police are now asking the public to help identify him.

The person took a wig and shoved it down the front of his pants while at the store, 1900 E. 80th Ave., Hobart police said Saturday. An employee saw him try to conceal the wig and asked him to remove it from his pants. The person obliged and exited the store.

However, he later returned and snatched the wig he initially tried to steal from the display case, plus an additional wig. The employee said he ran to the door and was able to get the wigs back, but the person began punching him and was able to get the wigs back and flee the store.

Hobart suspect The suspect stole two wigs May 12 from a store at 1900 E. 80th Ave. in Hobart, Hobart police said. They are attempting to identify the man.

The employee said the wigs are 100% human hair and worth several hundred dollars apiece. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Domynic Yerger Shanna Taylor Damon Wade Nicholas Sanchez John Smith Jr. George Stevens Aaron Rawls Ronald Robinson III Dakota Ruel Juan Salas Michael Murray Alex Marion III Crystal McLain Maria Hoyo Paris Hewlett Joseph Coleman Brandon Dubose Diana Enriquez Jessica Hermosillo Erich Boone Dwayne Smith Javante Toran Michael Williams Jr. Vandana Pagany Matthew Parker Daniel Rosario Obaid Shafiq Paul Newlin Pablito Madera II Anthony Manson Jr. Willie McGee Donna Jackson Jocelyn James Kamika Harrell Angel Bousono Jr. Kenyatta Branch Derrick Daniel Rodney Allen Jr. Cesar Torres Michael Toy Roman Martinez Lori Minyard Jeremy Lewis David Keck Samantha Hellems Darius Herron Michael Flores Nariana Williams Chad Shaw John Vann Ricardo Vela Justin Neely Trendarious Peterson Mosley Keandrea Robinson Bailey Llamas Anthony Hardesty-Berry Hope Horn James Lenoir-Williams Cristina Galka Armando Cartagena-Dhuperoyis Gregory Cormick Jr. Genito Balderas William Betts Benjamin Byers Michael Albanese Joshua Baker Roderick Atkins Mark Abel