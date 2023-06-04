Hoosiers have the opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to state child support guidelines before the Indiana Supreme Court adjusts the rules this year.

The revisions suggested by the Domestic Relations Committee of the Judicial Conference of Indiana, comprised of lawyers and judges from across the state, cover a variety of child-support issues that arise in dissolution-of-marriage cases, legal separations, paternity cases and Title IV-D proceedings.

The proposed changes address:

• A revised weekly schedule for child support based on more recent economic data.

• Removal of uninsured health care payments from the weekly schedule for child support.

• Amendment of the low-income adjustment to account for income of both parents.

• Simplification of uninsured and unreimbursed health care expenses.

• New language permitting calculation of the parenting time credit when a parent spends a different number of overnights with each child.

• Updated child-support obligation worksheet to reflect guideline revisions.

• Emphasis on giving the rationale for any deviation from the presumptive child support guideline amount, even when parents agree.

• Clarification of split custody and child-support calculations.

• Updated language on payment of birth and postpartum expenses in paternity cases.

The full text of the proposed modifications is available at courts.in.gov. The website also features a form to submit comments on the changes.

Comments also can be mailed to the Indiana Office of Court Services, c/o Domestic Relations Committee, 251 N. Illinois St., Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

All comments must be received by June 30 to be considered in crafting the final guidelines submitted to the high court for approval.