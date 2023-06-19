PORTAGE — A report that a young man had been stabbed in the head resulted in the recent arrest of a 48-year-old Portage man on a felony count of battery, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out around 6:30 p.m. June 12 to a home in the 5400 block of Boulder Avenue where they found the alleged victim in the driveway bleeding from a head wound.

"I got struck with a knife," the man reportedly told police. "He tried stabbing me."

Police were directed to the home where they found the accused, Michael Dolan, standing in a doorway.

When Dolan attempted to retreat back into the house and toward a large knife, an officer followed him, took him the ground and placed him in handcuffs, according to the arrest report.

The alleged victim reportedly told police he knew Dolan and has been harassed by him, leading up to the attack.

Man nabbed intoxicated, with loaded hypodermic needle following hit-and-run, Portage cops say Police stopped the vehicle and said the driver, Andrew Gaulke, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

It was when the alleged victim announced he was calling 911 that Dolan reportedly, "struck him on top of the head with the knife in a downward chopping motion," according to police.

Dolan told police the young man had demanded money and then "came at me."

The alleged victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and Dolan was taken to jail where he faces the battery charge and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and domestic battery, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Travis Vaughn Brittany Fitzgerald Bailey Ficek Changquan Tang Stevie Seymour Jr. Michael Rodich Jackelyne Medrano Michael Menear Joseph Coleman Brandon Allen Ashley Marshall Jill Tenorio Blake Brown Jessica Gates Cameron Kerr William Hanyard Jarell Jenkins Kevin Garcia Michael Dolan John Weir II Julie West Jeremy White Robert Veden Jeremiah Gonzalez Miguel Pulido Jr. Kenneth Quinn Nicholas Serrano Marvin Buckland Maxamillion Correa Joseph Croy Kuldeep Singh David Rudd Johnathan Nelson Amelia Pack Eric Lewis Rabecca Broschat Steven Dunn Travis Talley Dustin Neuliep Lawrence Reilly Arthur Schmidt III Devon Malerich Dylan Merrell Shaunna Dickson