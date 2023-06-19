PORTAGE — A report that a young man had been stabbed in the head resulted in the recent arrest of a 48-year-old Portage man on a felony count of battery, Portage police said.
Police said they were called out around 6:30 p.m. June 12 to a home in the 5400 block of Boulder Avenue where they found the alleged victim in the driveway bleeding from a head wound.
"I got struck with a knife," the man reportedly told police. "He tried stabbing me."
Police were directed to the home where they found the accused, Michael Dolan, standing in a doorway.
When Dolan attempted to retreat back into the house and toward a large knife, an officer followed him, took him the ground and placed him in handcuffs, according to the arrest report.
The alleged victim reportedly told police he knew Dolan and has been harassed by him, leading up to the attack.

It was when the alleged victim announced he was calling 911 that Dolan reportedly, "struck him on top of the head with the knife in a downward chopping motion," according to police.
Dolan told police the young man had demanded money and then "came at me."
The alleged victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and Dolan was taken to jail where he faces the battery charge and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and domestic battery, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Travis Vaughn
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302506
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Brittany Fitzgerald
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302504
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Bailey Ficek
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302505
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Changquan Tang
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2302501
Charges: Dealing hash/marijuana/salvia, felony
Provided
Stevie Seymour Jr.
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302492
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Provided
Michael Rodich
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302487
Charges: Leaving the scene of an accident, felony
Provided
Jackelyne Medrano
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: San Antonio, TX Booking Number: 2302485
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Michael Menear
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302491
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Joseph Coleman
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302493
Charges: Theft with a prior conviction, felony
Provided
Brandon Allen
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302488
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Ashley Marshall
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302483
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jill Tenorio
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302472
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Blake Brown
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302480
Charges: Robbery, felony
Jessica Gates
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Glen Ellyn, IL Booking Number: 2302484
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Kerr
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302457
Charges: Weapons/ serial number has been removed, obliterated, or altered, felony
William Hanyard
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302454
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Jarell Jenkins
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302450
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Garcia
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Schiller Park, IL Booking Number: 2302445
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michael Dolan
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302460
Charges: Battery, felony
John Weir II
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302433
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Julie West
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302441
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jeremy White
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302432
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Veden
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: LaCrosse, IN Booking Number: 2302436
Charges: OWI, felony
Jeremiah Gonzalez
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Delray Beach, FL Booking Number: 2302431
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Miguel Pulido Jr.
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302429
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Quinn
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302430
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Serrano
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302437
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marvin Buckland
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302442
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Maxamillion Correa
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2302434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Croy
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302443
Charges: OWI, felony
Kuldeep Singh
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302420
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Rudd
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2302424
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Johnathan Nelson
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302425
Charges: OWI, felony
Amelia Pack
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302418
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Eric Lewis
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302426
Charges: Theft, felony
Rabecca Broschat
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Lincoln Park, MI Booking Number: 2302421
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Dunn
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302419
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Travis Talley
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302413
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Dustin Neuliep
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2302409
Charges: Burglary, felony
Lawrence Reilly
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2302403
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Arthur Schmidt III
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302410
Charges: Reckless homicide, felony
Devon Malerich
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302402
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Dylan Merrell
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: OWI
Charges: Misdemeanor
Shaunna Dickson
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Braddock, PA Booking Number: 2302414
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
