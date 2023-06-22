PORTAGE — The 7-year-old Chicago child who died June 15 after being swept away in Lake Michigan off the local Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach has been identified by the Porter County Coroner's Office as Onyx Torres.

"Investigations have revealed the boy was playing in waist-deep water before entering deeper water," officials said at the time.

"A witness reported it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore. A family member entered the water in attempt to rescue the boy but also was caught in a current and lost sight of the boy."

The child was reported missing shortly before 5 p.m. and emergency responders found the boy in the water along nearby Ogden Dunes minutes later.

"The child was removed from the water and taken to a waiting ambulance. Lifesaving measures were started, and the boy was transported to Northwest Health–Portage hospital, where he was pronounced dead," officials said.

An autopsy listed the cause of the 7-year-old's death as an accidental drowning.

The National Weather Service had put a beach hazard statement in effect at the time of the incident.

The identity has yet to be released of a 19-year-old man who also presumably drowned in Lake Michigan Tuesday evening just a few miles to the east off Porter Beach.

The man is a resident of Mexico and release of his name is pending notification to his family, the coroner's office said.

"Investigation at the scene revealed that the 19-year-old was swimming with a 14-year-old family member when the current pulled them into deeper water where both began to struggle," according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency responders were called to Porter Beach around 6:50 p.m. and Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said the girl had been pulled from the water by a bystander by the time his crew arrived.

The whereabouts of the man was unknown and his body was not located until 7:07 p.m. and brought to shore, police said.

"Lifesaving efforts were provided on the scene, and he was transported to Northwest Health-Porter Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead," the DNR said.

The girl pulled from the water was also taken for medical care and is reportedly in good condition.

