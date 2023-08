CROWN POINT — A man was charged with murder on Saturday in connection to a stabbing at a Merrillville hotel, according to charging documents.

Nelson Alvarez-Godoy, 28, was charged with murder and three counts of battery, according to charging documents.

The victim was identified in a news release from the Lake County Coroner as 32-year-old Ramon Solis. The Coroner ruled Solis’s death a homicide, according to a news release emailed on Monday.

Charging documents stated that police were called to the Woodspring Suites Hotel, located at 1500 East 83rd Avenue, on Saturday for an alleged battery in process.

When officers arrived, there were three men running towards him who appeared to be “bloodied, battered an in distress,” charges stated. One of the men was holding his friend up as the man covered his neck with his right hand.

The man, later determined to be Solis, was bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. Solis was taken to Methodist Hospital Southlake, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers wrote in charging documents that when they arrived on scene they saw a large pool of what appeared to be blood near the hotel door as well as a large kitchen knife underneath a nearby vehicle.

According to Cmdr. Matt Vasel, police believe Solis was staying at the hotel while working in the area.

One of the men who was seen running towards police later told officers that, prior to the stabbing, he and Solis were drinking beers outside of the hotel and Alvarez-Godoy joined them.

The man said Alvarez-Godoy became “very irate, grabbed a glass beer bottle and attempted to strike him in the face with it.” He said he and Alvarez-Godoy then started physically fighting, and at one point Alvarez-Godoy bit the man in the right side of his face, which caused him to bleed.

The man said he didn’t see Alvarez-Godoy and Solis physically fight because he had blood in his eye, but another witness told police that Alvarez-Godoy stabbed Solis as the 32-year-old was trying to run away.

Police located Alvarez-Godoy shortly after they arrived on scene. When they detained him, officers wrote in charging documents that the man “had a bloodied face along with several spots of blood on his clothing and chest area.”

Court records indicate that Alvarez-Godoy made his first appearance on Monday in Mag. Kathleen Sullivan’s courtroom. His next appearance is set for August 24 in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom, according to court records.