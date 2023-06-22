PORTAGE — The 47-year-old Center Township man who died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Tuesday night was identified Thursday morning by the Porter County Coroner's Office as Christopher Richardson.

"Autopsy and toxicology are pending," the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office said it responded around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday to the emergency room at Northwest Health Portage hospital regarding the fatality.

Portage police say Richardson was travelling south in the 3300 block of Swanson Road shortly before midnight Tuesday on a red 2000 Yamaha V Star motorcycle when he collided with a black 2022 Chevrolet Silverado backing out of a driveway.

"The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

The pickup truck driver went to the nearby Portage Fire Department Station 1 and told first responders what happened, police said. Medics hurried to the scene, began life saving measures and took the man to the nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police say they responded to the scene around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday and determined the driver of the pickup truck showed no indication of alcohol or drug use.

