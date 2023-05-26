Jason Platipodis Jason Platipodis (right) poses with his triplet siblings Jessica and Jeff. They are the first set of triplets successfully born in Valparaiso.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County 911 dispatchers answered a call around 7:15 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022. The voice of a 6-year-old girl traveled through the receiver. She told dispatchers she couldn't wake her father and needed help.

Indianapolis police and medical personnel swiftly arrived at the scene to do a welfare check on the girl's father at his apartment in the 7000 block of River Walk Drive. The medics found Jason Platipodis, 40, deceased.

Jason's brother, Jeff, who lived in the area, arrived at Jason's apartment and grabbed Jason's phone. While scrolling through messages, he saw texts between Jason and a contact called "Johnny Boy." Messages showed that Johnny Boy had acquired some sort of drugs and given them to Jason.

Jason had a history of drug abuse but had been clean for six years. Jeff was shocked.

"I saw him every day. We worked together," Jeff said. "If he had relapsed, I would have known."

Jeff brought Jason's phone to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department and handed it to a detective, which was the beginning of an investigation that would last over a year into how Jason died and who would be held responsible for giving him the lethal substance that ended his life.

Fighting for Jason

Jonathan Spurling, 38, of Valparaiso was charged March 22 with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, for his role in Jason's death. If convicted, he is looking at 20 to 50 years in prison.

A law passed in 2018 gave prosecutors the ability to file charges against anyone who allegedly provided a drug that resulted in death, but the cases are difficult to prove. The charges against Spurling are one of few cases in Indiana in which charges have been filed since the law was passed.

In the Region, charges related to this statute are seldom filed. There have been seven cases charged in Lake County, six in LaPorte County and three in Porter County, according to data from the Indiana Supreme Court.

Shortly after Jason's death, his uncle Scott Westergren said he read an article about a woman named Susan Fox who lost her son, Nathan May, to a fentanyl overdose in 2020. Fox had worked to collect evidence that implicated the man who provided the lethal drug to her son. She presented the evidence to police, who involved the Drug Enforcement Administration. Charges were filed in June against the man who provided the drug.

Westergren sent an email to her. She responded and connected him with the DEA agents who worked on her son's case.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chip Cooke said families have taken a crucial role in these cases when it comes to gathering evidence.

"It’s really the families who are driving this," Cooke said. "Every time [law enforcement] investigate or come upon an overdose victim, I don’t think the thought is, ‘this is a homicide.’ It’s really the families of the victims who are getting involved and going to state local law enforcement.”

Westergren said he knew the case was being investigated but was not aware of the details until charges were filed.

“I am so grateful that the DEA and Indianapolis police were able to pursue these charges,” he said. "We got to fight for Jason."

Jason's story

Jason, a triplet, grew up in Valparaiso. His triplet brother, Jeff, said Jason worked as a carpenter. The two lived in Indianapolis but would drive back to the Region every weekend to work on a home improvement project. Jason loved fishing and spending time with his daughter. Jeff described him as a "family man" who always had a smile on his face.

"He's the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back," Jeff said. "He was a good dad, a hard worker, a family man."

Jason Platipodis Jason Platipodis poses with his nephew. His family remembers him as someone who enjoyed bringing all generations of his family together for ac…

Jason was prescribed an opioid pain reliever for back pain early in adulthood, Westergren said. He said their family has a history with substance abuse but believes the prescription could have been the catalyst that fueled Jason's opioid abuse. When Jason's daughter was born, he worked to get sober and "transformed."

"He’s dearly missed," Westergren said. "There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him."

His triplet sister, Jessica, said she remembers him taking all his nieces and nephews swimming, boating and fishing. He wanted to involve the "younger generation" in every activity.

“He was the glue to our family," she said. "He always tried to get our family together while he was out in Valparaiso.”

By bringing awareness to the circumstances surrounding Jason's death and the charges filed against his alleged dealer, the family said they hope it can bring awareness to substance-abuse disorders and bring justice to other victims of drug poisonings.

Proving their case

Investigations related to dealing a controlled substance resulting in death are handled as homicide investigations, LaPorte County Drug Task Force Sgt. Kyle Shiparski said.

Techniques used to investigate are similar. Detectives rely on evidence from cellphones, witnesses toxicology reports and forensic evidence on scene. The difficulties lie in proving that a person died from a specific instance in which they were supplied a drug and subsequently ingested it.

This can be hard, Shiparski said, if a person has multiple suppliers or died with a combination of drugs in their system. More challenges include underlying conditions or other risks surrounding death. The cases are not black-and-white.

“What we’re seeing with these cases is, they’re much harder to prove and investigate," Shiparski said. "And when they get in front of a jury, they become even harder to prove in that setting.”

The deaths are often labeled as accidental overdoses, Shiparski said. Once the cause of death is determined, investigators can begin to explore the case, searching into what happened on scene. Law enforcement are reliant on cellphones and witnesses to provide information, and a timeline of events is created.

Official cellphone data showed that Jason communicated with Spurling in the days before his death. According to court documents, Spurling traveled to a location in the Chicago area to obtain drugs from another source. Jason asked Spurling to "grab me a couple," purportedly referencing the drugs Spurling was purchasing. The men planned to meet up Jan. 2, 2022 at Spurling's home in Valparaiso. After obtaining the drugs, Jason and his daughter, who were in Valparaiso that weekend, subsequently drove back to Indianapolis.

In one of the messages, Spurling said: "Promise it did the trick but wasn’t overwhelming?" Investigators believe this indicates that Spurling knew the drug had the potential to have an "overwhelming" effect. Spurling told police he gave Jason heroin and nothing else, according to court documents.

Shiparski said there are some people who do not agree with how the law reads. The language of the law targets anyone who "knowingly manufactures or delivers" a drug that results in death, but the ultimate goal is to find the drug dealers who are widely distributing the counterfeit pills.

“You try to climb that ladder and hold the initial source of supply accountable,” Shiparski said.

Kristen Martin, founder of Gary Harm Reduction, said she believes laws related to dealing resulting in death are counterproductive to curbing the drug epidemic in the United States. She said stricter laws could instill fear in people who are using drugs, making them scared to ask for help.

"If we’re charging people, no one is going to want to ever call for help if somebody is overdosing," Martin said. "They’re going to leave more people left for dead.”

Martin said some trust has been built in communities of people who use drugs, erring on the side of nonjudgment and leading with compassion to help people struggling with substance abuse to find help. Martin and other organizations offer free naloxone and fentanyl testing strips to reduce harm for anyone who uses drugs. She worries that if laws surrounding the prosecution of individuals who deal or use drugs villainize those who are struggling with addiction, it will do more harm than good.

“There’s a fine line between drug dealer and drug user,” Martin said. “It’s not getting at the root of the problem. How is ruining someone else’s life by putting them in prison going to help the issue?”

Seeking justice

Spurling, who posted bond April 4, is set to stand trial May 30 in Marion Superior Court, according to online court records. The family has traveled from Valparaiso to attend some of the court hearings and plan to attend the trial.

Jason's family said they will continue to bring awareness to the law that they believe will help them get justice for their brother.

"We understand it’s not going to bring Jason back, but it could save another family from going through what we went through," Jessica said. "Something needs to be done. People who are dealing need to be held accountable."