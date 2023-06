HAMMOND — A judge sent an Illinois man to prison Thursday for fleeing police while illegally armed with a machine gun.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Moody imposed a two-year sentence on Levar Tyms, 20, of Country Club Hills.

Tyms pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to possessing an unregistered machine gun last year.

The government says Tyms was driving through Gary the afternoon of March 9, 2022, when the police department’s automated license plate reader system identified the black Chrysler 300 he was driving as having been reported stolen.

Two Gary police cars located the vehicle. Tyms fled in it at high speed onto the westbound Borman Expressway but lost control of the car.

Police said he hit two other vehicles before crashing into a drainage ditch on the north side of the interstate, near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

Tyms tried to flee on foot, but police soon captured him.

Officers searching the Chrysler found a .45-caliber Glock equipped with a switch, a device that converts the handgun from semiautomatic to fully automatic, and an extended ammunition magazine.

Authorities said Tyms admitted buying the gun with the switch on the street for $900.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Aaron Doeing Jr. Adam Hollingsworth Anastasia Clark Anthony Peters Cameron Mills Candice Makiling Candice Shaw Charles Ward Colton Wilkey Damien Kent Daniel Gianoli Daniel Velasquez David McGuire Jr. Dessiree Reese Devante Ricks Devion Perry Devonte House Dimitri Person Eddie Turnage Edgar Hernandez Rodriguez Emmanuel Rivera Eric Rangel Jr. Fernando Mancillas Munoz Freddie Forsythe Glen Johnson II Henry Jones Jr. Jaime Najera James Webb Jelani Pruitt Jennifer Mischka Jermaine Wade Sr. Jerome Cannon Jesus Barajas Joshua Chism Kenneth Jones Kirk Wright Kurt McCammon Jr. Kymari Cheeks Lisette Corral Louie Campbell Michael Hill Michael-Anthony Kruse Milan Tanasijevich Monique Bradford Montel Smith Muhammad Najeeullah Nadarangua Jackson-Carson Naja Wilder Novae Gatewood Paris Finney Quintin Transou Jr. Raymond Colburn Rene Rodriguez Robert Jones Robert Kirk Robert Ramos Ronald Myers Semaj Reynolds Theron Harris Jr. Travis Walker Trina Weaver Victor Sanchez Vincent Michalik