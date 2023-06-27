The Indiana Court of Appeals has no problem with a 6-year maximum sentence being issued to a Gary man who intentionally lit his girlfriend on fire during an argument, causing permanent disfigurement.

Patrick A. Gamble, 34, pleaded guilty last year to domestic battery, a level 5 felony, and was ordered by Lake Superior Judge Gina Jones to serve the longest possible prison term permitted by his plea agreement, according to court records.

Records show Gamble and his girlfriend were arguing Oct. 30, 2021, in the home they shared with her 4-year-old son when Gamble poured lighter fluid on the woman's body and used a lighter to set her on fire.

The woman rolled on the floor to try to extinguish the flames. But she still suffered third-degree burns and permanent scarring on the right side of her body, according to court records.

Records show Gamble also instructed the woman not to tell anyone about the incident or she and her son would find out "what it's like to actually be set on fire."

In his appeal, Gamble argued that a six-year sentence, the maximum permitted by Indiana law for a level 5 felony, was inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and his character.

Appeals Judge Paul Mathias, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, was unpersuaded.

Mathias said the nature of this offense is among the worst imaginable under the crime of domestic violence as it involved deliberately lighting a domestic partner on fire while her 4-year-old child was in the house.

Likewise, as to Gamble's character, Mathias noted: "Gamble has not led a law-abiding life."

Mathias said Gamble's three prior felony convictions, including burglary and retail theft, and several misdemeanor convictions, along with four past probation violations, weigh against any reduction in his prison term.

"We hold that Gamble's 6-year sentence is not inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and the character of the offender," Mathias said.

Gamble still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his sentence. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date, assuming good behavior, is Oct. 12, 2026, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

