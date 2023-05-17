A former Porter County police officer convicted last year for child neglect that left his young son severely disabled received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Curtis Jones, 53, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a Porter County jury convicted him of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

According to court records, Jones was taking care of his two young sons alone on July 24, 2016, when the six-month old suffered abusive head trauma caused by a sudden, forceful acceleration/deceleration movement of the head.

The incident left the infant cold and struggling for air with a bruise above his left eye, a petechial rash on his neck, retinal hemorrhages, hemorrhages to his neck, chest and lower lumbar area, additional bruising and brain swelling, records show.

The child, now 7, is unable to communicate, feed himself or see, and he is 100% bed-bound, according to court records.

Among other claims, Jones argued in his appeal that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to support his convictions for neglect by endangerment and neglect by delaying medical treatment, and he said convicting him of both charges violated the constitutional prohibition on double jeopardy.

The appellate court disagreed in a 3-0 ruling penned by Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a former Lake County jurist.

Tavitas said the jury reasonably could have concluded, based on the injuries suffered by the infant, that Jones knowingly put the child in a situation that endangered the child's life or health by physically abusing the child, which is sufficient to support Jones' conviction for neglect by endangerment resulting in serious bodily injury.

Likewise, Tavitas said the fact that Jones, then a nursing student, did not render immediate assistance to his child, and even spent time chatting up the 911 dispatcher, an acquaintance from his days as a police officer that ended in 2005, show Jones neglected his son by failing to promptly seek medical treatment.

As to Jones' final claim, Tavitas said Jones' two neglect convictions are for separate offenses that are not inherently or factually included in each other, and there's no double jeopardy violation.

"We find that Jones' arguments are without merit and, accordingly, affirm (his convictions)," Tavitas said.

Jones still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Nov. 8, 2029, records show.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2