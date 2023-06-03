The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction of a Chicago Heights, Illinois, man who gunned down a Lynwood, Illinois, man after the man was lured across the state line to Gary.

Jason "Lafa" Hinton, 27, was sentenced to 63 years for murder, plus an 18-year firearm enhancement, for a total of 81 years in prison, for his role in the July 1, 2020, death of 18-year-old Jacquice Baylock in the 1900 block of Taney Place, according to court records.

Records show that Hinton and Devin Barron, 22, shot Baylock because of his relationship with a woman who had two children with Barron.

According to court records, Barron compelled the woman at gunpoint to get Baylock into her car, drive him to a specific location in Gary and then walk away.

The woman said that, as she was leaving, she saw Hinton shoot Baylock in the back and Baylock fall to the ground. The woman said Barron then stood over Baylock and repeatedly shot him, records show.

Hinton argued in his appeal that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence at trial to sustain his conviction for murder.

Specifically, court records show that while Hinton did not deny shooting Baylock, he claimed that the shots he fired were not the ones that resulted in Baylock's death.

The appeals court said it doesn't matter.

In a 3-0 decision, the court said prosecutors needed only to present sufficient evidence that a reasonable trier of fact could conclude that the defendant's actions contributed, whether mediately or immediately, to the victim's death.

As a result, even if Hinton's shots were not fatal, they undoubtedly contributed to Baylock's death. Moreover, Hinton unquestionably was an accomplice to murder, making him just as liable as the perpetrator.

"Based upon the record, we conclude that evidence of a probative value exists from which the court as the trier of fact could have found Hinton guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of murder," the court said.

Hinton still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his conviction.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Oct. 7, 2081, according the Department of Correction.

Records show that Barron has yet to be charged in the Baylock case because he's been jailed without bond since Dec. 28, 2020, in Cook County, Illinois, awaiting trial for the homicide of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Aaron Doeing Jr. Adam Hollingsworth Anastasia Clark Anthony Peters Cameron Mills Candice Makiling Candice Shaw Charles Ward Colton Wilkey Damien Kent Daniel Gianoli Daniel Velasquez David McGuire Jr. Dessiree Reese Devante Ricks Devion Perry Devonte House Dimitri Person Eddie Turnage Edgar Hernandez Rodriguez Emmanuel Rivera Eric Rangel Jr. Fernando Mancillas Munoz Freddie Forsythe Glen Johnson II Henry Jones Jr. Jaime Najera James Webb Jelani Pruitt Jennifer Mischka Jermaine Wade Sr. Jerome Cannon Jesus Barajas Joshua Chism Kenneth Jones Kirk Wright Kurt McCammon Jr. Kymari Cheeks Lisette Corral Louie Campbell Michael Hill Michael-Anthony Kruse Milan Tanasijevich Monique Bradford Montel Smith Muhammad Najeeullah Nadarangua Jackson-Carson Naja Wilder Novae Gatewood Paris Finney Quintin Transou Jr. Raymond Colburn Rene Rodriguez Robert Jones Robert Kirk Robert Ramos Ronald Myers Semaj Reynolds Theron Harris Jr. Travis Walker Trina Weaver Victor Sanchez Vincent Michalik