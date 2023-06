A Gary woman who shot her neighbor's pregnant sister in the thigh during an argument is entitled to no reduction in her four-year prison term, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Pamela L. Hunter, 43, pleaded guilty last year to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony, in exchange for prosecutors dismissing eight other felony charges connected to the April 14, 2021, shooting, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, records show.

The plea agreement capped Hunter's maximum prison sentence at four years but left the final sentencing decision to Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas.

Cappas ordered Hunter to serve four years, according to court records.

In her appeal, Hunter argued it was inappropriate for Cappas to sentence her to the maximum permitted under the plea agreement and asked the court to immediately release from her incarceration to serve the remainder of her sentence on probation.

The appeals court unanimously rejected Hunter's request after considering the nature of the offense and the character of the offender.

Specifically, Chief Judge Robert Altice Jr. said Hunter chose to engage and remain in an argument with her neighbor and fired a handgun, at least twice, while a crowd of some 40 people, including children, was assembled nearby preparing to attend a funeral.

Records show at least two people were injured in the shooting, including a woman who was seven months pregnant, and several children who witnessed it continue to struggle emotionally. Hunter also subsequently engaged in a standoff with Gary police.

"The nature of the offense does not warrant revision of Hunter's four-year sentence," Altice said.

Likewise, Altice said Hunter's extensive criminal history, including multiple felony convictions, repeated community corrections violations, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and the finding that she's moderate risk to reoffend weigh against reducing her sentence.

"The record before us does not indicate that Hunter’s character warrants sentence revision. In sum, Hunter has failed to establish that her four-year sentence is inappropriate," Altice said.

Hunter still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing and revising the length of her prison term.

Otherwise, her earliest possible release date, assuming good behavior, is Oct. 3, 2025, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

