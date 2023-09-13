The search continues for a dump truck driver, who fell several hundred feet with his vehicle into a quarry filled with water in southern Indiana, state officials said Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were called out early Tuesday afternoon to Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. in rural Crawford County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

"A Mulzer employee was operating a dump truck weighing several tons near the edge of the pit when the truck slipped over the edge, dropping several hundred feet into the water," according to the DNR.

"Responders' initial search efforts were hampered by steep, unstable terrain near the pit," the state said. "Mulzer employees helped by constructing a temporary path that allowed conservation officers to access the water by boat. Sonar images taken from the boat confirmed the location of the truck."

Officials say they plan to use a submersible remote operated vehicle with a camera and sonar today before divers enter the water.

