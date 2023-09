Indiana State Police warn motorists that troopers from the Jasper County post will have special patrols out during the Labor Day holiday weekend looking for unsafe and intoxicated drivers.

Police warn motorists not to drive distracted, avoid tailgating, use turn signals, obey speed limits, buckle up and don't drive impaired on drugs or alcohol.

"If you do see a possibly impaired driver, call 911 and give the vehicle’s description, location and direction of travel, and license plate, if possible," ISP said. "The goal is for everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly to ensure a safe Labor Day weekend. Be courteous to others while you are driving."

The special patrols are being made possible by the federally-funded Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project).

