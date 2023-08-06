Riding with Trooper Kevin Council Indiana State Trooper Kevin Council stops a motorist on the Borman Expressway. He was named the 2022 Lowell District Trooper of the Year.

LAKE COUNTY — The sun on the horizon shifted lower into the skyline almost as quickly as the number on Indiana State Police Trooper Kevin Council's speedometer crept higher into view.

It was as if the digits, which once displayed a brisk speed of 80 miles per hour, became larger as they ticked up and up, reaching 102 and escalating to 110. It didn't seem possible to go faster. But Council pressed carefully on the accelerator until he hit 120 mph, steering safely between traffic during one of the busier commute times on Interstate 80/94 west. For him and his patrol vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, driving more than 100 mph is a regular occurrence.

"When it comes to pursuit driving, safety is the number one concern," Council said. "You have to worry about other people driving, they're not always going to react the way you want them to. You watch for traffic and you want to get there as soon as possible."

He was trying to catch up to a call that came over his radio minutes earlier: A fellow trooper was in pursuit of a blue Lexus Sedan with a suspect with a warrant out for their arrest. Ultimately, the pursuit was called off because the suspect exited state police's jurisdiction. Council exited the interstate onto Calumet Avenue where a Hammond police officer waited in case the suspect had exited the interstate onto North Calumet Avenue. The Hammond officer gave Council a thumbs down, indicating their mutual disappointment in the conclusion of the call.

Council turned his vehicle around and re-entered the interstate, heading east to continue his patrol duties. State police's jurisdiction cover Interstate 80/94 from the Illinois and Indiana border over to the border between LaPorte and St. Joseph counties and Interstate 65 from the north part of Gary south to the border of Newton and White counties. While he is assigned to patrol roads in Porter and LaPorte counties, he often crosses over to Lake County to assist other troopers with calls.

This is Council's third year with the Indiana State Police. The 26-year-old LaPorte County native received a dual degree in homeland security from Vincennes University and worked as a correctional officer before he joined the state police academy. He now puts on the same uniform as his father, Master Trooper Jeff Council, who has worked with state police for 31 years.

"I watched him growing up, so really there was nothing else I saw myself doing," Council said.

He begins his shifts at 6 p.m. and works until 6 a.m. Like many other members of law enforcement, he said no two days are the same.

"It can be quiet, or chaos for hours straight," he said. "We definitely see more crashes on weekends, especially those involving impaired drivers."

Council was recognized by the Lowell District Command Staff and his peers as the Lowell Trooper of the Year for 2022. During 2022, Trooper Council investigated 143 crashes, had 304 criminal arrests, 70 of which were for felony offenses, 103 arrests for operating while intoxicated and 369 police services, which include calls unrelated to crime and other infractions.

On this particular Thursday evening, there were few calls. Council stopped to help a disabled vehicle and pulled over the driver of a Yellow Chevy for unsafe lane movement. He said these violations and speeding are what he sees most often. He doesn't write the driver a ticket, however,

"I don't write too many tickets, that's not really my thing," Council said. "He [the driver] knows what he did wrong, and we corrected his behavior. Every trooper has a different way of doing it."

Approximately eight other troopers work the midnight shifts with him, most of whom are young, Council said. The scheduling can get tough, especially when he is required to work holidays or weekends. State police adopted the 12-hour shifts this year, which he said has helped him find a better work-life balance. Plus, he's not really a morning person.

"Even working midnights, there's time to balance family, friends, fitness, whatever else you want to do," Council said. "And I look forward to going to work every day, so that's a big plus."

