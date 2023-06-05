A 1-year-old South Bend girl is believed to be in extreme danger after last being seen Sunday night with her father, Indiana State Police said.

Police have released photos of both in hopes the public can help locate the child, identified as Jazziah Clayton.

Her father, Dontey Clayton, 23, is described as Black, 6 feet in height, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes, ISP said. He drives a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.

The child is 2 feet 1 inch in height, weighs 16 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, and dark pants with unicorns.

She was last seen around 10:49 p.m. Sunday in South Bend.

"She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," police said.

Anyone with information on Jazziah Clayton is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or call 911.

