A 1-year-old South Bend girl is believed to be in extreme danger after last being seen Sunday night with her father, Indiana State Police said.
Police have released photos of both in hopes the public can help locate the child, identified as Jazziah Clayton.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
Her father, Dontey Clayton, 23, is described as Black, 6 feet in height, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes, ISP said. He drives a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251.
The child is 2 feet 1 inch in height, weighs 16 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, and dark pants with unicorns.
The girl "is not a victim in this case," a defense attorney said. "Any potential harm is pure speculation."
She was last seen around 10:49 p.m. Sunday in South Bend.
"She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," police said.
Anyone with information on Jazziah Clayton is encouraged to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or call 911.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jonathan Smith
Arrest Date: May 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Brennan
Arrest Date: May 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Elton Dean
Arrest Date: May 28, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemanor Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Benjamin Soulcheck
Arrest Date: May 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Schedule I-IV controlled substance; Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michgan City, IN
Reynaldo Sanchez
Arrest Date: May 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Genesis Gavidia
Arrest Date: May 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Whiting, IN
Douglas Allen
Arrest Date: May 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christopher Throgmorton
Arrest Date: May 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Yolanda Wilkerson
Arrest Date: May 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 63
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Karley Jensen
Arrest Date: May 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: DeMotte, IN
Danielle Jones
Arrest Date: May 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cedric Harris
Arrest Date: May 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Joliet, IL
John Schadowsky
Arrest Date: May 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Hypodermic Needle Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Hollie Lachapelle
Arrest Date: May 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kenneth O'Brien
Arrest Date: May 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Matthew Potocki
Arrest Date: May 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Hebron, IN
Davon Coleman
Arrest Date: May 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Freeman
Arrest Date: May 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Earl Johnson
Arrest Date: May 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kaila Brown
Arrest Date: May 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph Milsap
Arrest Date: May 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Da'Marion Batchelder
Arrest Date: May 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Adrian Lacy
Arrest Date: May 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!