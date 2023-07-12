Indiana State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man, who allegedly dodged arrest by fleeing in and crashing a police vehicle Tuesday.

Officers with ISP and the Martin County Sheriff's Department reportedly attempted to arrest Eric James King, 41, of Paoli, Indiana, in Daviess County, located southwest of Bloomington.

King refused to comply and fled in a vehicle that ran out of gas, police said.

"When officers located and attempted to take King into custody, he was able to gain control of a police vehicle, which he used to ram another police vehicle," ISP said. "King fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed in a field in southern Greene County. After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate King."

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches in height, with brown hair, brown eyes, a beard and a mustache.

Anyone locating King is encouraged not to approach him and to call 911 instead, according to police.

"King should be considered armed and dangerous."

