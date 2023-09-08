MICHIGAN CITY — The death of a 44-year-old inmate at the Indiana State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, Indiana State Police said Friday.
Detectives with the ISP responded to the prison at 4:30 a.m. Friday after the death of inmate Victor Glenn was discovered.
Glenn, of Indianapolis, was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15, 2066, police said.
No further details were available.
