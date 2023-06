A 33-year-old Indiana State Police trooper died Wednesday night after being struck while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle, the department said.

Trooper Aaron N. Smith, of Franklin, Indiana, was reportedly struck around 8:40 p.m. (EST) on the Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Hendricks County, which is located immediately west of Indianapolis.

The nearly five-year veteran of the force was deploying stop sticks in the roadway when he was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured, police said. He was treated at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Smith is survived by his wife.

The suspect driver involved in the crash, along with an adult and juvenile passengers, were take to Indianapolis hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

An investigation is underway and all findings will be turned over to the Hendricks County prosecutor's office for review and a decision on criminal charges.

"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. "We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers."

