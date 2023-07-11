A Marion County Sheriff's Department deputy died Monday after allegedly being assaulted by an inmate he was transporting for a medical appointment, according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

The death is the third high-profile case involving police officers killed in the line of duty in Indiana in less than two weeks.

Marion County Deputy John Durm was returning shortly before 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday to the Adult Detention Center in Indianapolis when inside the sally port, he was assaulted by a 34-year-old inmate who then stole the van, police said.

"The suspect, alone in the vehicle, drove the wagon out of the Criminal Justice Center Complex where he then crashed," according to the IMPD.

The inmate was taken back into custody and one deputy was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Durm was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

He was 61 and a 38-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff's Office who came from a law enforcement family, police said. He is survived by a wife, four children, his parents and several other family members.

"The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death," police said.

UPDATE: Gary bar ordered closed by mayor in wake of fatal shooting The mayor cites city code and says the company's general business license is being investigated for potential suspension and revocation.

The inmate was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police plan to charge him with murder upon his release from the hospital.

A homicide investigation is underway and teams were called in to provide peer support for deputies.

A murder charge is also being pursued against an 18-year-old Missouri man accused of driving the stolen car that struck and killed Indiana State Trooper Aaron N. Smith June 28 near Indianapolis.

Smith, 33, of Franklin was reportedly struck around 8:40 p.m. EDT on the Ronald Reagan Parkway north of Interstate 70 in Hendricks County, which is immediately west of Indianapolis.

The nearly five-year veteran of the force was deploying stop sticks in the road when he was struck and critically injured, police said. He was treated at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Child found inside vehicle filled with pot smoke, Portage cops say When a female lowered the driver's side window for the officer, a large amount of the marijuana smoke poured out, police said.

Smith is survived by his wife.

Heather Glenn, a sergeant with the Tell City Police Department is far southern Indiana, was reportedly shot to death July 3 while attempting to take a 34-year-old man into custody as part of a domestic abuse case, Indiana State Police said.

The shooting occurred during a struggle with the man, who had the gun, police said. He was reportedly shot and killed by police.

The shooting occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital, in Tell City, which is located along the Ohio River, which separates Indiana from Kentucky.

Glenn had reportedly worked for the Perry County Sheriff's Office and Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Michael Torres Eric Torkelson Breanna Mendoza Jack Isbell Levi Jordan Amanda Rafalski Austin Rose Andrew Sanchez Jermal Horsley Kyle Kressen Anthony Prokopos Chandra Thomas David Swisher Maxwell Rodriquez Danny Suddoth Gary Leggitt Gage Kirchhoff Napoleon Cortez Donald Parlock Shannon Sciba Michele Paree Jon Navarro Tammie McDonald Jackie Jent III Gerald Christian Gregory Driver Brett Brehmer Bernard Delph Jr. Amy Mills Andrew Williams Fernando Aguilar Natalie Stowe Aleyah Rebac Carolyn Schlegel Edgar Lopez Michael Lynch Jessenia Jeronimo Geoffrey Erakovich-Andonov Fernando Fernandez Jr. Erik Grant Lianne Loving Daniel Bulow Adam Zuleger Dylan Melia William Kaplan Lukas Fugate Lakeisha Gray Adam Brady David Clem