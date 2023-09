Emergency officials worked for several hours Thursday night to free a driver of an otherwise unoccupied school bus that struck the rear of a semi-truck along Intestate 65 two miles north of the Fair Oaks exit in Jasper County, Indiana State Police said.

The bus driver was transported to a Chicago hospital with potential life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver was taken to jail on a felony count of fleeing the scene of a crash involving catastrophic injuries, police said.

s 1.jpg Emergency officials worked for several hours Thursday night to free a driver of an otherwise unoccupied school bus that struck the rear of a s…

Police responding around 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of the crash said they arrived to find the school bus in the ditch.

"The driver of the bus was pinned in the vehicle, but he was alert," according to police.

Police determined the bus had rear-ended the truck and said while the truck driver initially pulled over as others stopped to help, the truck driver suddenly drove away.

"While troopers and first responders attempted to extricate the driver of the bus, another trooper was able to locate the semi that left the scene, parked in the rear of the Love's Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 in Jasper County," police said. "The trailer of the semi had substantial damage and it was quite apparent that the vehicle had been involved in a significant crash very recently."

Valpo man pointed handgun at fellow driver on Ind. 49, faked 3 shots, charges say Police said they recovered a black handgun from the center console of the accused's vehicle, which contained a magazine with an unknown number of rounds.

The truck driver, identified as Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam, 57, from Atlanta, gave statements inconsistent with the crash was taken taken to the Jasper County Jail.

"The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside of the bus for several hours while the fire department worked to extricate him from the vehicle," police said. "Once removed, the driver was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer and later taken to a hospital in Chicago for treatment of potential life-threatening injuries."

Police say they are investigating, but neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jackie Woynarowski Jr. Jermaine Young Joseph Thomas Yonikee Phillips Cesar Spann Russell Starnes Gerald Stewart Jahmal Perkins II Maria Macias de Herrera Christopher McCoy Joseph Midgett Donald Moses Allyssa Kurzeja Carmen Kuckuck Jose Hurley Jr. Daniel Ibarra Jessie James Eddie Jones James Heatherly Kyle Foreman Steven Flores Antonio Cornejo Marlon Carr Jr. Kenneth Bishop David Yonan Markell Shorter Monyia-Cashia White David Rogers Selena Seiber Robert Richardson William Roberts Jaylan Mendoza Ryan Plester Edward Reddick Antonio Jimenez-Baez Kody Lindley Edmund Frazier Sr. Blayne Hansen Jose Delgado Castorena Jacob Flores Francisco Dehoyos Jr. Colleen Besler Antonia Conley Jason Bensema Dominique Williams Thomas Wayman Requel Walker Deondre Todd Nicolas Trutko Tajane Miles Amir Muhammad James Peak Jeremey Pokropinski Samantha Marshall Matthew McGovern Ryan Marrs Nicholas Johnson William Lowery Jr. Bryant Mack Jeniyah Haynes Darren Johnson Keith Johnson Jr. Morrell Grant Jessie Brown Jr. Frederick Childress III Brian Davis Bryanna Emerson Jason Bradburn Dante Banks Jose Barajas Deonta Allen