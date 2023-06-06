PORTAGE — An intoxicated driver collided with a city fire truck after being found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on the Interstate 94 exit ramp on to Ind. 249, police said.

The fire truck had been positioned in front of the vehicle, which was still in drive, in anticipation of it moving forward when the driver was awakened, Portage police said.

"As Jeremy (Lewis) regained consciousness, he released his foot from the brake pedal and the vehicle began to slowly accelerate forward," the incident report reads.

The driver of the fire truck honked a horn and police yelled in a failed attempt to get Lewis to stop his vehicle.

"Jeremy was unable to successfully apply the brake pedal, which resulted in his vehicle colliding into the Portage fire truck," police said.

Lewis, 35, of Sauk Village, Illinois, smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated during the incident shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, according to police. He reportedly told police he was heading from Sauk Village to Hammond.

Lewis was uncooperative and refused to take part in sobriety testing, requiring police to obtain a warrant to draw his blood.

Police said they found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle belonging to Lewis.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces charges of possessing marijuana and operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering others, records show.

