PORTAGE — An intoxicated driver collided with a city fire truck after being found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on the Interstate 94 exit ramp on to Ind. 249, police said.
The fire truck had been positioned in front of the vehicle, which was still in drive, in anticipation of it moving forward when the driver was awakened, Portage police said.
"As Jeremy (Lewis) regained consciousness, he released his foot from the brake pedal and the vehicle began to slowly accelerate forward," the incident report reads.
The driver of the fire truck honked a horn and police yelled in a failed attempt to get Lewis to stop his vehicle.
"Jeremy was unable to successfully apply the brake pedal, which resulted in his vehicle colliding into the Portage fire truck," police said.
Lewis, 35, of Sauk Village, Illinois, smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated during the incident shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, according to police. He reportedly told police he was heading from Sauk Village to Hammond.
Lewis was uncooperative and refused to take part in sobriety testing, requiring police to obtain a warrant to draw his blood.
Police said they found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle belonging to Lewis.
He was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces charges of possessing marijuana and operating while intoxicated, including a count of endangering others, records show.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Timothy O'Hara
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302286
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jackson Chambers
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2302292
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Karen Harvey
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302293
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Noah McCart
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302291
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Adams
Arrest date: June 1, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302287
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Jamaille Shaw
Arrest date: May 31, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302277
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicolas Mojica
Arrest date: May 31, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2302281
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Adam Nieboer
Arrest date: May 31, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Kalamazoo, MI Booking Number: 2302280
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Maurice Sims
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302258
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gabrielle Shea
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2302267
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Stephanie Palmowski
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302268
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
James Ross
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 64 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302260
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Matthew Kuhn
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number: 2302263
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Dominic Padlo
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302275
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Ellis Johnson
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 50 Residence: Homewood, IL Booking Number: 2302257
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Nathan Dodd
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302259
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Hasan Assa
Arrest date: May 30, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302256
Charges: Strangulation, felony
John Woynaroski
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2302249
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keshawn Stephens
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302252
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Goutham Raj Marudavanan
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Wheeling, IL Booking Number: 2302248
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keith Rohde
Arrest date: May 29, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Hinsdale, IL Booking Number: 2302255
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Giana Vespo
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302243
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marshall Ralston Jr.
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302245
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Juan Calvillo Jr.
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2302242
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tammie Koziel
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302241
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shara Radam
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302244
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Frank Williams Jr.
Arrest date: May 27, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Baton Rouge, LA Booking Number: 2302237
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Jon Aimutis
Arrest date: May 28, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302246
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kevin Mosier
Arrest date: May 27, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302226
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Daniel Beaver
Arrest date: May 27, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Trail Creek, IN Booking Number: 2302225
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
