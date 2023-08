GARY — Indiana State Police arrested two people Tuesday morning after an intoxicated driver skidded along the side of a semi and sent it tumbling over the median on Interstate 80/94.

Police were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the interstate's eastbound lanes where they found the semi turned on its side. The semi also struck equipment that was being operated by two construction workers, state police said.

A Ford Taurus vehicle hit the semi, causing it to crash into the median before it flipped on its side. The Ford was found abandoned in a ditch nearby. Witnesses said they saw a man run from the car after the incident. During the trooper's investigation, a man and woman arrived at the scene and told police the woman had been driving. Police were suspicious of her statements and soon discovered the man with her had been driving the vehicle.

Charles Luis Berrios, 30, of Michigan City, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while suspended and false informing and booked into the Lake County Jail. The woman with him was charged with false informing.

No one was injured.

