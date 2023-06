Crash on Interstate 65 Two vehicles involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 were heavily damaged, Indiana State Police said. A driver and passenger in …

RENSSELAER — Two people were injured in a crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

A driver in a Honda Civic was heading south on I-65 when he rear-ended a Honda Pilot. The vehicle flipped and tumbled into a ditch. The driver and passenger were severely injured and airlifted an Illinois hospital for medical treatment and both vehicles were severely damaged, state police said.

Alexander Lukowski, 31, of Valparaiso, was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail. A cash bond appears to have been entered on his behalf, according to online court records.

