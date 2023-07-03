State officials say they are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was pulled early Monday from the Wabash River near Montezuma, located west of Indianapolis.

A group of juveniles were wading and swimming in the river when around 7:23 p.m. Sunday, they reported the juvenile missing in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

Officials using divers and sonar searched the area of the river in question and recovered the boy's body around 12:30 a.m. Monday in 7 feet of water, the DNR said.

UPDATE: Indiana police officer reportedly shot dead after responding to domestic call at hospital Early Monday, the alleged victim contacted police and said her alleged abuser was on his way to the hospital, ISP said.

"An autopsy has been performed and the preliminary results were consistent with drowning," officials said.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week