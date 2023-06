A tool for removing online sexually explicit photos of anyone under the age of 18 is part of a new resource page being provided by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The new website provides the public with information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, a variety of resources, statistics, applicable statutes, and much more, according to Indiana State Police.

"Take It Down is a free service that can help you remove or stop the online sharing of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos taken of you when you were under 18 years old," according to the site provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"You can remain anonymous while using the service and you won’t have to send your images or videos to anyone. Take It Down will work on public or unencrypted online platforms that have agreed to participate."

Participating sites thus far include Facebook, Instagram, MindGeek, OnlyFans and Yubo, ISP said.

"It’s scary when this happens to you, but it can happen to anyone," the site says. You’ve taken the first step, and we’re here to help you with the next steps."

Other resources on the new state website include links to national and state sex offender registries, the Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide and the CyberTipline to report online exploitation.

"The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually," ISP said. "The Indiana State Police oversees the Indiana ICAC Task Force, comprised of over fifty local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies."

The task force said that since its inception in 2005, there has been a significant increase in complaints concerning online sexual exploitation and enticement of children. The group received more than 14,000 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last year alone.

"The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. To report an active crime against your child involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency."

