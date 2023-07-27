VALPARAISO — A 59-year-old Porter County man, who was shot by police attempting to take him into custody in a child molesting case, has pleaded guilty to the sex crime, court records show.

James Filby, of Porter Township, pleaded guilty this week to felony counts of vicarious sexual gratification, attempted sexual battery and sexual battery, according to the court of Porter Circuit Judge Mary DeBoer.

The proposed plea agreement calls for four and a half years of formal probation, and for Filby to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment, records show.

DeBoer took the proposed plea under consideration and will decide Sept. 26 whether to accept it and carry out sentencing.

The case had been set to go to trial Aug. 30.

Filby was shot Nov. 3, 2021 by police after officers arrived at his home to serve a warrant in the sex case and Filby allegedly met them outside and produced a handgun, state police have said. Filby and an officer exchanged gunfire.

Filby was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Chicago hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, police had said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann later announced that the shooting was justified and that the officer would not be charged.

One of the alleged victims in the sex case, who was 21 at the time Filby was arrested in December 2021, told police that Filby was inappropriate with her twice, including in 2013 or 2014 when he exposed himself.

"Filby zipped his pants and stated, 'I'm not going to hurt you, maybe next time when you come over then,'" the girl told police.

The allegations against Filby were raised in March 2021 when a mother of two came forward claiming he had been inappropriate with her and her two daughters in the Valparaiso area, according to a court document.

Armed, intoxicated motorcyclist leads Portage police on a 100-mph chase, report says The accused looked back at the police vehicle at one point, and also weaved between other vehicles and disregarded a stop sign.

She described Filby as a heavy drinker, who spends most of his time drinking in a pole barn on his property and likes to drive around his 15 acres in a golf cart, police said.

The woman said during a visit to the site in March or April 2020, Filby sexually attacked her in the pole barn, according to investigators. The woman said she did not initially tell anyone because she did not want to cause division.

The woman's daughter said she was at Filby's home in 2013 when he touched her inappropriately while watching a movie. The same young woman also claims Filby exposed himself to her while at his residence in 2013 or 2014, records show.

The young woman's sister told police that in the summer of 2014, she was at Filby's residence with friends to ride four-wheelers when he walked in on her in the shower. He made several attempts to touch her inappropriately, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Aaron Walters Steven Kruse Alexis Manis Luis Cepeda Nickolas Gutierrez Latravier Barry Crystal Schroeder William Tiller James Huspek-Hein John Mays Amy Neuliep Spencer Rosenberger Juan Gonzalez Christopher Allen Donald Cowan Robert Davis Dylan Sadlofsky Daniel Walker Noah Powell Sabrina Rodriguez Alexander Okleshen Bradley Pikula Joseph Lawson Mark Dineen Haley Knight Christopher Branda John Vann David Santana Mario Garcia Jonathan Motley Drew Ellian Steven Toliver Leidy Rodriguez Oscar Santana Krisy Epiceno Allen Jones Adrian Bustos Damon Thomas Jonathan Racine Erica Sigle Skylair Cornett Leslie Bryant Cheryl Tietz Stefen Psomadelis Abby Masco Hailee McCann Santiago Mejia-Almazan Ryan McKinnon Patrick Kerlew Simone Clark