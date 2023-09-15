The nearly-seven-year-old federal bribery and tax violation case against former Portage Mayor James Snyder took yet another turn this week when a judge granted his request to delay surrendering himself next month to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kennelly, who oversaw Snyder's latest trial and conviction, agreed Wednesday to postpone his surrender date until 60 days after a denial of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

James Snyder stock Former Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, exits the federal courthouse in Hammond in March 2021 with his wife, Deborah, after a jury returned …

Kennelly had ordered the former Republican office holder in June to surrender himself Oct. 16 to begin serving a 21-month prison term for his bribery and tax violation convictions.

The judge referred at the time to Snyder's appeal as a long shot.

"This is a really old case," he said.

Snyder, 45, was found guilty of soliciting and accepting a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.125 million contract for the purchase of garbage trucks for the city of Portage to the local Great Lakes Peterbilt company. Additionally, federal prosecutors said he obstructed the Internal Revenue Service's efforts to collect unpaid taxes on a private mortgage company he ran.

He was tried and found guilty in February 2019. When Snyder’s attorneys moved for a judgment of acquittal or a new trial, the district court denied the motion for acquittal but granted Snyder a new trial on the bribery charge. He was convicted for a second time in March 2021.

The sentence, passed down by Kennelly in October 2021, was well below the recommended sentencing guideline of 46 to 57 months on Snyder's federal bribery and tax violation convictions.

In a 36-page petition for a writ of certiorari, which is a request for the Supreme Court to hear a case, Snyder's lawyers challenge the federal statute under which he was convicted that prohibits a public official from accepting a bribe. His attorneys write that each of the 12 United States federal circuit courts interpret the law differently, and therefore requested an assessment from the nation's highest court.

"On the current timetable, the Supreme Court would ordinarily consider whether to hear Mr. Snyder’s case at its December 8, 2023, conference," his Chicago-based attorney wrote in her petition for delay. "If the Supreme Court grants Mr. Snyder’s petition, the case would likely be set for argument in February or March 2024, with a decision expected by June 2024."

If the Supreme Court accepts Snyder's case, he asked the court for a surrender date 60 days from the time of a denial on its merits, should that occur.

"If an extension of the surrender date is not granted, there is a substantial risk that Mr. Snyder would serve nearly half of the sentence that has been imposed, only to have to retry the case if he is successful on the merits, resulting in time in custody on an invalid conviction, in violation of Mr. Snyder’s liberty interest under the Due Process clause of the Fifth Amendment," his attorney argued.

Snyder's case has captured national attention with his request for delay attracting support from the conservative American Center for Law and Justice and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, his attorney said.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit had earlier this year rejected all of Snyder's claims of error in his case, which upheld his convictions.

