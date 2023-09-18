VALPARAISO — Yet another local man has been nabbed by a vigilante group for showing up to have sex with what he thought was an underage girl, according to charging information.

"You can talk dirty to me you if ya want," the accused James Wyatt reportedly said to the decoy in a text message conversation found by Valparaiso police. "I can teach you."

Wyatt, 50, of Liberty Township, who was arrested Wednesday, was to appear Monday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish for an initial hearing on a felony count of child solicitation.

Valparaiso police said they were called out Dec. 19 to the 400 block of Sturdy Road where a member of an online vigilante group targeting child predators was live streaming on social media an alleged attempt by Wyatt to meet an underage girl for sex.

A representative of the group said they had been communicating with Wyatt for about three weeks, though he allegedly thought he was conversing with a 13-year-old girl, police said.

On the day Wyatt was to travel to the girl's house for sex, members of the group said they went to his house and followed him to a trailer that had been set up as the target site. A decoy posing as the underage girl met Wyatt and then other members of the vigilante group confronted him and contacted police.

The group said they were contacted by Wyatt on the Grinder app, which is typically used for same-sex encounters.

The app is the same used by a vigilante group just more than a week ago to nab Zachary Crohan, 25, of Valparaiso, for also allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, records show.

An online group identifying itself as NWI Predator Catchers set up that sting, which led to Crohan being arrested by Valparaiso police on two felony counts of child solicitation.

It is unclear if the same group is responsible for Wyatt's arrest, but a representative told police they recorded three phone calls with Wyatt and had record of text messages.

Wyatt was repeatedly told the girl was just 13, the group said, but he allegedly asked if they could cuddle, watch pornography and requested nude photographs.

Police said they approached Wyatt, who was carrying a bag of candy requested by the decoy, and when asked what he was doing, said, "Being stupid, man. I was gonna ask her for her I.D. before anything even happened, man."

Portage restaurant worker accused of having sex with underage co-worker, charges say He reportedly knew what he was doing was wrong and told her, "In the Greek culture this is perfectly normal."

Wyatt said further, "I was coming here because she seemed like she was a nice girl," police said.

He admitted to police he had made a "stupid" decision, but argued he had not even touched her, according to a charging document.

"This is my first time," Wyatt reportedly told officers as they took him into custody.

While such vigilante efforts have gained popularity online, Portage police warned several years ago against the practice upon learning of another area vigilante group shooting a similar video of a confrontation.

"People who do that are taking a huge risk," Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard said the time. "This could have went poorly for that young man out there."

While the outcome of these cases can result in criminal charges against those confronted, there also could be legal consequences for those posting the video, Maynard said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Zachary Loehmer Zachary Crohan TJ Young Theofilos Leventis Tavarius Smith Tarian Hepner Stephen O'Sullivan Jr. Steffanie Figueroa Sergio Tellez Samuel Diomede Ryan Molstad Romell Watson Robert Barthel Ricardo Ramirez Princeton Congress Owen Morris Niyla Boone Nathan Schwanke Natalie Edwards Miranda Frazier Makayla Wiggins Lucretia Daniels Joshua Kuehl Joshua Elam Jorge Moreno Jesse Ashcraft Jason Mitchell James Courts Jr. Jacob Parrish Elijah Hardin Durrell Hannah Derrell Morris Deborah Smith David Allen Brian Jablonski Brandon Ketchum Benjamin Bailey Barbara Victery-Becke Ashley Matlon Arrington Henderson Angelic Cruz Amanda Kesler Alyssa Rivera Alexander Brown Aaron Byczko