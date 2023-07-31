GARY — The shootings of two young men early Sunday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street have been ruled homicides by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Gary police said they were called out shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the site in question and found one of the men shot dead in a vehicle and the other man in a grassy area of Froebel Park.

The men were identified by the coroner's office as Jaquamold White and Ja’Markis Hackett, both of Gary. Hackett reportedly lived in the area of the shooting.

The determination of the fatal injuries is pending autopsies scheduled for Monday.

The shootings are being investigated by the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 219-755-3855.

