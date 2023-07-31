GARY — The shootings of two young men early Sunday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street have been ruled homicides by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Gary police said they were called out shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the site in question and found one of the men shot dead in a vehicle and the other man in a grassy area of Froebel Park.
"Sexual activity was engaged in and during the course of the contact Derek (Hartz) was struck with the brick and stabbed multiple times with the knife," police said.
The men were identified by the coroner's office as Jaquamold White and Ja’Markis Hackett, both of Gary. Hackett reportedly lived in the area of the shooting.
The determination of the fatal injuries is pending autopsies scheduled for Monday.
The shootings are being investigated by the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 219-755-3855.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Rory Walker
Demetrius Woods
Ahmad Shipp
Jasmine Smith
Malik Thomas
Christopher Vickery
Joshua Lake
Arturo Martinez Patino
Ryan Prentice
LC Johnson Jr.
Michael Hammonds
Tifferni Golden
Victor Gonsalez Jr.
Crystal Farrell
Tyler Downing
Alexis Eggleston-Granato
Shanna Fennie
Jessica Brewer
Zarrion Baldwin
Joseph Sanchez
Matthew Storey
James Taylor
Sean Purdy
Eric Padilla
Ryan Pondinas
Steve Nemeth IV
Jose Lawrence
Justin Miller
Justin Garner
Daniel Glover
Terrel Holt
Edward Johnson
Jane Galich
David Gant
Dennis Dotson
Carlos Estrada-Barcenas
Christopher Coots
Stacie Becke
Andre Burrage
Jerome Baker
Josephine Alton
Terrence Tompkins
Kimberly Willison
Patrick Wise
Richard Rowe
Dustin Ridley
Rashaan Miller
Joseph Porter Jr.
Shandell Mexican-Bollock
Mariana Martinez
Kevin McGrath
Christopher Marshall
Kashif Loveless-Bey
Justin Hollingshead
Alonte Holman
Anthony Flora
Zachary Hansen
Bryce Head III
Dale Heintz Jr.
Matthew Earl
Willie Evans
Henry Dates
Daniel Dickerson
Rahniesha Chester
Armando Cartagena-Dhuperoyis
Elena Castro
John Charnitski
Mikel Bailey
Sandra Alcantar-Cervantes
Neville Williams Jr.
Jennifer Smith
Tony Thompson
Kimberley Perkovich
Shaniece Rattler
CraNiece Rogers
Carlos Santos
Carter Metheny Jr.
Demetrius Nichols
Lloyd Gatlin Jr.
Anthone Washington
Donald Ward
James Shorter Jr.
Robert Walker
Reginald Miller Jr.
Lynne Nelson
Demarco Harrison
Raimond Henry II
Jeffery Glennon
James Burnett III
Nicole Carrizales
Elliott Daniels
Alexander Alonzo
Gregory Ballard
Latanya Snelling
Colby Tramble
Patrick Noonan
Luis Rodriguez
Julian Sgiers
Maria Harris
Tatyana Henderson
Darryl Johnson
Heather Hardin
Jermaine Hardin
Emma Baum
Patrick Delaney
Ariel Banks
James Sprinkle
George Stevens
Shimekia Tyler
Ernest West
Keith Smith
Jasun Robertson
April Nicks
Chana Jones
Mickiela Key
Jonathan Gonzales
Coty Cooper
Rebecca Cook
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!