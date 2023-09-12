VALPARAISO — An 8-year-old Porter County girl repeatedly molested over a period of four years by a close family member told police the pain she endured left her feeling like "he was trying to kill me," according to a newly-filed charging document.

The child said she recently resisted after years of abuse only to have the accused Jeffrey Dewar, 41, of Center Township, slap her twice in the face, knocking her glasses off and say, "How dare you disrespect me," police said.

One of the girl's brothers said when he was 7 or 8, he woke up once, heard his sister crying and Dewar telling her to be quiet, according to police. He also said he saw Dewar engaged in sexual activity with the girl on other occasions.

When the boy was asked by investigators what he thought of the abuse, he replied, "'why is he making her do this' and 'when will my mom find out' and 'that will make him stop,'" a court document reads.

"He was telling her that she doesn't love him and that she's selfish she wouldn't do it," the boy said he heard Dewar tell his sister.

Dewar faces seven felony counts of child molesting, one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of battery, records show.

He is being held at the Porter County Jail and is scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Porter County police said they were notified of the allegations Aug. 29 and the abuse reportedly went on from December 2018 through Aug. 29. It had been reported to a social worker at Cooks Corners Elementary School in Valparaiso.

The girl told investigators she lived with the alleged abuser, her mother and four brothers. When asked about her relationship with the alleged abuser, she said, "I don't really like the relationship we have, especially because he touches me."

"Victim 1 stated that he (Jeffrey) told her she was selfish because she did not want him to touch her," police said. "Victim 1 further stated she has been called a brat, an (expletive) and has been told to go (expletive) herself."

Police say the alleged abuse went far beyond just touching and describe in graphic detail just three of the alleged incidents involving various forms of sexual abuse endured by the child.

The girl said the abuse began when she was 4. Dewar suggested they play fire trucks and when she asked about the whereabout of the trucks, Dewar allegedly disrobed and then slapped the girl when she questioned his demands to get in bed.

"Victim 1 stated he hits her whenever she does not want to do it," police said.

She described that first sexual attack as a "knife stabbing me 300 times" and said "this made her yell in pain."

"She stated this only stopped when her mom began to come down the stairs," a court document says.

The latest incident occurred just recently, she reportedly said, and again involved Dewar striking her.

