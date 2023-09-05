EAST CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being pulled out of Lake Michigan late Monday afternoon after officials had warned him and others against jumping off the breakwall near Jeorse Park, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

Emergency officials were called to the site around 4:20 p.m. concerning the missing boy.

"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said. "A 14-year-old male jumped off the wall and began to struggle in the water before disappearing below the surface."

The boy was later pulled from the water and taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Agencies involved include East Chicago police and fire, Lake County marine and aviation units, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

