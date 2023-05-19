HAMMOND — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has a shot at getting a handgun back on his hip.

On Friday, Lake Superior Judge John Sedia deemed unconstitutional a portion of a 2022 Indiana law barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.

House Enrolled Act 1296, which eliminated the need for Hoosiers 18 and older to obtain a state permit to publicly carry a handgun beginning July 1, 2022, prohibited Martinez from doing the same because Martinez was indicted in January 2022 on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Sedia said in his seven-page ruling that denying individuals under indictment, who haven't been convicted of a crime, the opportunity to carry a handgun in public runs afoul of both the Indiana and U.S. Constitutions.

Specifically, Sedia said the statute enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is inconsistent with the historical tradition of gun regulation in the nation and the state that focuses on prohibiting access to firearms to specific individuals in specific situations who pose potential danger to law-abiding citizens.

In this case, the law broadly prohibits anyone under indictment from carrying a handgun without considering whether the individual is a danger to society, Sedia said.

Moreover, Sedia said the law's handgun restriction hinging on a criminal indictment by a grand jury "makes little rational sense" because it seemingly would enable a person accused of more serious charges than Martinez is facing to continue carrying a handgun in public, so long as the person was directly charged by a prosecutor.

"If Martinez were not indicted for resisting law enforcement with use of a vehicle and reckless driving, but charged by information with murder, (the law) would not prohibit him from carrying a handgun," Sedia said.

Sedia appears to be misreading the statute on this point. The law defines indictment as "any formal accusation of a crime made by a prosecuting attorney in any court for a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year" — not just indictments returned by a grand jury.

At the same time, Sedia noted the Indiana Constitution guarantees Hoosiers the right to bear arms "for the defense of themselves and the state."

He said the statute barring Martinez from carrying a handgun while under indictment "creates a substantial obstacle" to the exercise of that right, particularly given Martinez's occupation as sheriff — a law enforcement agent of the state.

"The unambiguous language of (the statute) that a person under indictment may not knowingly or intentionally carry a handgun requires the conclusion that the Legislature, in enacting (the statute), violated both the Indiana and United States Constitutions," Sedia concluded.

Sedia immediately postponed enforcement of his ruling pending mandatory review by the Indiana Supreme Court, whose five justices assess all trial court rulings that find an Indiana statute unconstitutional.

That means, for now, Martinez still is barred from carrying a handgun in public. Though he remains eligible to carry in public a long gun or rifle, including the AR-15 and other rifles previously classified as assault weapons, with few restrictions.

The sheriff's attorney, Michael Woods of the Stracci Law Group in Crown Point, said he applauds the court's ruling "as a due recognition of the firearms rights of Hoosiers generally, and the vindication of the presumption of innocence for Sheriff Martinez specifically."

"These matters are better decided by a judge on a case-by-case basis than a blanket rule by the Legislature," Woods said.

The office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, which defended the statute, did not immediately respond to a request for comment following release of the judge's ruling late Friday afternoon.

Notably, a second portion of the decision struck from the record the written arguments filed by the attorney general's office because they were submitted three days after the deadline set by the judge.

Martinez potentially could go on trial in the not too distant future after the Indiana Supreme Court on May 4 unanimously rejected Martinez’s appeal of a unanimous Jan. 26 Court of Appeals decision sustaining the criminal indictment approved some 16 months ago by a Lake County grand jury.

The Democratic sheriff previously pleaded not guilty to the charges that carry a potential punishment of up to two and a half years behind bars. Martinez also automatically would lose his elected post as sheriff immediately upon conviction of a felony.

According to court records, Martinez failed to stop Sept. 18, 2021, while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone in what police described as a “completely reckless” manner on Main Street in Crown Point and Taft Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The officers terminated their pursuit when Martinez reportedly flashed the red-and-blue law enforcement light bar at the back of his vehicle to indicate that the vehicle was in use for law enforcement purposes, even though there were no emergency calls for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at that time, records show.

Police located the vehicle around midnight in a handicapped-parking spot at Karma Cigar in Merrillville and subsequently linked it to Martinez.

Martinez was indicted by the grand jury, upon the recommendation of Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco, following testimony from Indiana State Police Cmdr. Kevin Smith, who was requested to investigate the incident by the owner of the sheriff’s vehicle, the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

