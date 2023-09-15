MICHIGAN CITY — Police responding to a complaint involving a 20-year-old man said they found him in possession of a handgun converted to operate as a machine gun, as well as high-capacity ammunition and various illegal drugs.
Kahlil Fly was taken into custody at his home in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue and faces felony counts of dealing in controlled substances, dealing in narcotics, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a machine gun, dealing in marijuana and dealing in a counterfeit substance, Michigan City police said.
Police said they were called to the home around 4:35 p.m. Sunday and after spotting the gun and drugs, searched the residence.
Despite being told to stop, the two men fled on foot and were soon caught, police said.
Officers found an additional handgun, pills, marijuana and suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, police said.
Bond for Fly was set at $25,000 cash only.
Kenya Trobaugh
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Woodham
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jessica Bennett
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft; Burglary Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: South Bend, IN
Anthony Black
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Martin Brown
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Gross
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Wanatah, IN
Cecelia Jones
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Corley
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rodney Liggins
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kahlil Fly
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Dealing in Cocaine; Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun; Possession of a Machine Gun; Dealing in Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute a Counterfeit Substance Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jamel Williams
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rita Langford
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Craven
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Alsip, IL
Tabitha Peterson
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Moesha Payne
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erick White
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Sparr
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Flint, MI
Kenneth Schacht
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: North Judson, IN
Tracy Lloyd
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robby Hammond
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Genie Pearce
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependant Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph McCaslin
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
