MICHIGAN CITY — Police responding to a complaint involving a 20-year-old man said they found him in possession of a handgun converted to operate as a machine gun, as well as high-capacity ammunition and various illegal drugs.

Kahlil Fly was taken into custody at his home in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue and faces felony counts of dealing in controlled substances, dealing in narcotics, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a machine gun, dealing in marijuana and dealing in a counterfeit substance, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called to the home around 4:35 p.m. Sunday and after spotting the gun and drugs, searched the residence.

Officers found an additional handgun, pills, marijuana and suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, police said.

Bond for Fly was set at $25,000 cash only.

