PORTAGE — Three men were reminded the hard way recently that while marijuana is legal in Illinois and Michigan, it is not in Indiana, which is sandwiched in between.

Portage police said they stopped a speeding Volkswagen Jetta around 2:38 p.m. Friday along a local stretch of U.S. 20 and the driver, Konstantinos Panagopoulos, 33, of Elmwood Park, Illinois, said he and his two passengers were on their way back from Kalamazoo, Michigan, where they went to eat.

Panorama.jpg Thomas Coffey, Matthew Rivera and Konstantinos Panagopoulos

The officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and while Panagopoulos said there was none of the illegal drug inside, the officer said he saw marijuana in the center cup holder.

Panagopoulos refused to let police search the vehicle and a police dog was brought to the scene and alerted officers to the presence of marijuana, according to the arrest report.

Police said they found two plastic 1-gram tubes containing marijuana cigarettes, two 1-ounce bags of the drug, one 7-gram bag, 60 1-gram THC wax packages and four sales receipts from a cannabis store in Kalamazoo.

Panagopoulos was taken into custody along with passengers Thomas Coffey, 33, of River Grove, Illinois, and Matthew Rivera, 32, of Elmwood, police said.

All three men face a felony count of dealing marijuana due to the quantity of the drug discovered, police said. They also face a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana.

Their vehicle was reportedly towed away.

