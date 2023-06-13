A Kouts man with two active arrest warrants was arrested after a police chase on Saturday.

Patrol officers located Andrew Thompson, 37, in the 1600 block of 134th Court in Crown Point after he allegedly passed vehicles illegally by crossing solid double yellow lines and disregarded multiple stop signs.

Police attempted to stop Thompson at a gas station located at the intersection of Fairbanks Street and 133rd Avenue, but ignored the officer's vehicle emergency lights, according to charging documents.

Officers said Thompson drove at both alarmingly low and high speeds — at one point, Thompson allegedly drove at 105 mph in a 40 mph zone.

When the vehicle stopped in the driveway of a residence in the 1600 block of 134th Court in Crown Point, Thompson exited the vehicle, momentarily raised his hands above his head and then proceeded to flee on foot, charging documents said.

Thompson stopped running and was handcuffed by police. In the probable cause affidavit, police mentioned that Thompson said he ran because of his active arrest warrants. The warrants were issued in February and were for neglect of a dependent and failure to return to lawful detention.

Other charging documents said that Thompson was charged with neglect when police found his child sitting on a "one pot" methamphetamine manufacturing lab in his vehicle. However, the probable cause affidavit said the "one pot" lab was under the child's feet in the vehicle.

Thompson was arrested on Saturday. His next court date has not yet been set.