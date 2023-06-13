A Kouts man with two active arrest warrants was arrested after a police chase on Saturday.
Patrol officers located Andrew Thompson, 37, in the 1600 block of 134th Court in Crown Point after he allegedly passed vehicles illegally by crossing solid double yellow lines and disregarded multiple stop signs.
Police attempted to stop Thompson at a gas station located at the intersection of Fairbanks Street and 133rd Avenue, but ignored the officer's vehicle emergency lights, according to charging documents.
Officers said Thompson drove at both alarmingly low and high speeds — at one point, Thompson allegedly drove at 105 mph in a 40 mph zone.
When the vehicle stopped in the driveway of a residence in the 1600 block of 134th Court in Crown Point, Thompson exited the vehicle, momentarily raised his hands above his head and then proceeded to flee on foot, charging documents said.
People are also reading…
Thompson stopped running and was handcuffed by police. In the probable cause affidavit, police mentioned that Thompson said he ran because of his active arrest warrants. The warrants were issued in February and were for neglect of a dependent and failure to return to lawful detention.
Other charging documents said that Thompson was charged with neglect when police found his child sitting on a "one pot" methamphetamine manufacturing lab in his vehicle. However, the probable cause affidavit said the "one pot" lab was under the child's feet in the vehicle.
Thompson was arrested on Saturday. His next court date has not yet been set.
What you missed this week in notable Northwest Indiana crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Times.
Ryan Andrews, 26, was charged on Thursday with two counts of arson for allegedly setting fire to the lobby of the Lake County Jail on Monday. Andrews remains at large, according to court records.
A man was in critical condition on Monday after he fell into a manhole at Festival Park, according to the Hobart Fire Department’s Facebook page.
A Cedar Lake 18-year-old faces a murder charge after prosecutors upgraded his charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his best friend, 16-year-old Jason Paholik.
A Chicago woman who fatally shot her ex-girlfriend in Hammond after learning that she had started dating a man received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
The revisions cover a variety of child-support issues that arise in dissolution-of-marriage cases, legal separations, paternity cases and Title IV-D proceedings.
Jason "Lafa" Hinton, 27, was sentenced to 63 years for murder, plus an 18 year firearm enhancement, for a total of 81 years in prison.
Charging documents say that Lloyd Clark Gatlin, 28, killed Martin Cabrera on Aug. 18, 2021, in East Chicago.
A 14-year-old boy wounded during the initial shooting died at a hospital. The others — ages 16 to 21 — were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Ryan Andrews, 26, was arrested Friday in Tinley Park, Illinois, in connection with setting fire to the lobby of the Lake County Jail.