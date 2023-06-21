VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old Kouts man arrested this week on four counts of possessing child pornography reportedly told investigators he could have as many as 1,000 images of underage girls on his cell phone, according to a charging document.

"He stated that while viewing pornography online he would find himself clicking and navigating to other websites which contained younger looking girls," an Indiana State Police investigator said.

Christopher Hultquist said his interest in young girls started after he had his own "personal relationship issues," police said.

"He stated that he had been viewing such material for about three (3) years," a charging document reads.

The charges describe a few of child sexual abuse images and videos linked to Hultquist, which include girls as young as 4 or 6 appearing alone or involved in sexual activity with adult men.

Police said they were tipped off in August by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that files containing child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a cell phone later traced to Hultquist. The uploads were detected by a subsidiary of Verizon Wireless.

State police investigated and said they discovered more than 300 uploaded images of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators used Facebook to help confirm the identity of Hultquist.

On Monday, state police stopped a vehicle being driven by Hultquist near Ind. 49 and Ind. 8 in Kouts, a charging document says. He was taken to the Porter County Sheriff's Department and at first indicated he was unsure why he was stopped.

"I explained that I was concerned with somethings that would be found on his phone," police said. "His head dropped, he sighed and then indicated that there were pictures of girls on his phone."

Hultquist reportedly told police he also had an older cell phone at his home that contained the illegal images.

"He added that there was also a desktop computer that the kids primarily used for school would be in an upstairs bedroom," according to police.

Hultquist remained in custody at the Porter County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

"The Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force was assisted throughout the investigation by Indiana State Police Digital Forensics Unit, troopers from the Lowell Post, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, and the Kouts Police Department," ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Travis Vaughn Brittany Fitzgerald Bailey Ficek Changquan Tang Stevie Seymour Jr. Michael Rodich Jackelyne Medrano Michael Menear Joseph Coleman Brandon Allen Ashley Marshall Jill Tenorio Blake Brown Jessica Gates Cameron Kerr William Hanyard Jarell Jenkins Kevin Garcia Michael Dolan John Weir II Julie West Jeremy White Robert Veden Jeremiah Gonzalez Miguel Pulido Jr. Kenneth Quinn Nicholas Serrano Marvin Buckland Maxamillion Correa Joseph Croy Kuldeep Singh David Rudd Johnathan Nelson Amelia Pack Eric Lewis Rabecca Broschat Steven Dunn Travis Talley Dustin Neuliep Lawrence Reilly Arthur Schmidt III Devon Malerich Dylan Merrell Shaunna Dickson