MUNSTER — A La Porte man died on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a sedan while traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 6, according to the crash report from the Porter County Sheriff’s Police.

The 52-year-old motorcyclist has not yet been publicly identified by the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

The crash report stated that around 4:28 p.m., the motorcyclist was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 6 near the intersection of County Road 400 E, when he began to slow down. The sedan, which was directly behind him, was unable to slow down and subsequently stuck the motorcycle directly in the back, according to the crash report.

Investigating officers listed the primary factor of the accident as “following too closely” on the crash report.

The sedan’s 17-year-old driver described to officers how, after it was hit, the motorcycle began to wobble and then rolled into the east bound lane. Officers wrote in the report that they administered a portable breath test to the sedan driver, and he had no alcohol in his system, according to the crash report.

Following the crash, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office completely shut down U.S. Highway 6 so that they could investigate, according to a Facebook post.

The motorcyclist was not conscious when officers arrived, the crash report stated. Police attempted CPR, but the man had to be transported by emergency medical services to a nearby hospital, where he was eventually declared dead.

Further information surrounding the crash has not yet been released from the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

