CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners declined Wednesday to approve a request by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to purchase a new Lake Michigan patrol and rescue boat for the sheriff's marine unit.

The three-member county executive, which executes all contracts on behalf of Lake County excluding purchases relating to county jail operations, did not explicitly reject the Democratic sheriff's proposed boat purchase.

In fact, Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, made a motion to approve the watercraft acquisition. But neither Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, nor Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, seconded the motion, preventing it from coming to a final vote.

The commissioners then simply moved on to the next item on their regular monthly agenda, keeping the sheriff's boat request — which has been pending in one form or another for nearly two years — in limbo for the foreseeable future.

The sheriff is seeking to spend $860,802.47 to purchase a 38-foot long by 12-foot wide full cabin patrol boat, designed to withstand the rigors of Lake Michigan, from SAFE Boats International based in Bremerton, Washington.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted the sheriff's department $583,168 to put toward the boat purchase, and the sheriff has said he can put together the remaining $277,634.47 by repurposing funds in his already approved annual budget.

The commissioners seemed to like that this year's proposed boat purchase would require no new county money, unlike the sheriff's prior attempts to replace its current heavy-duty boat on Lake Michigan that's 29 years old and considered beyond its useful life span.

But Repay and Tippy insisted their opposition is about more than money. They questioned the benefits of directing the sheriff's limited resources to the lakefront, instead of unincorporated areas of the county, and the potential liability to the county if the boat is involved in, or contributes to, a disaster in the water.

They also suggested the sheriff's office merely is duplicating the water rescue and boating safety work of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, as well as the law enforcement tasks of the incorporated cities along the lakeshore.

In response, Lake County Police Chief Vincent Balbo said the sheriff's water unit patrols Lake Michigan up to 12 hours a day during boating and swimming season, and often is first to respond to a watercraft or swimmer in danger since it's based in East Chicago.

Balbo said the sheriff's department is an essential partner to the Coast Guard and DNR, along with the Portage Fire Department's marine unit, for law enforcement, public safety and port security purposes across the entire span of Indiana's portion of Lake Michigan.

"We'd like to move forward with this purchase," Balbo said.

Tippy responded: "I'm not prepared to vote in favor of this today."

Martinez did not immediately return a message seeking comment on any potential next steps he might take toward acquiring the boat in the absence of purchasing approval from the commissioners.

