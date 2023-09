HOBART — A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after police found more than 100 pounds of substances, six firearms and approximately $50,000 in cash during a search warrant, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Police were alerted to the operation after receiving a tip through their mobile app. Around 7 a.m., the Lake County Drug Task Force and Lake County SWAT Team executed the search warrant on the 500 block of South Lawrence Street.

Authorities seized $49,766 in cash, three pistols, three rifles, just under 50 pounds of marijuana, one pound of packaged marijuana, five pounds of prerolled cigars or cigarettes containing marijuana, 38 pounds of edible marijuana products, 45 pounds of concentrated marijuana wax, ½ a pound of mushrooms and a more than 1,000 vape cartridges containing THC.

Suspect Alexander Taylor is in custody at the Lake County Jail, Martinez said. Criminal charges have not been filed.

