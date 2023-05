CIT course Shairay Jones (from left), Aaron Coen, Dustin Wartman and Erica Rios celebrate the graduation of the Crisis Intervention Team-certified office…

HOBART — Officers in 14 of Lake County's police departments have taken steps to enhance their skills in crisis intervention through a weeklong course centered on helping individuals struggling with substance abuse, mental illness and more.

Hammond, Highland, Munster, Griffith, Gary, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and Canadian National Railroad police departments sent officers to participate in a Crisis Intervention Team course. The 40-hour class culminated in a graduation ceremony Friday night at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

"I have every bit of confidence you guys are going to make great CIT officers," St. John Officer Dustin Wartman told the graduates.

Wartman is a certified CIT officer and coordinator. He helped create a coalition with members from Methodist Hospitals, the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Geminus and other crisis prevention professionals to facilitate course content and recruit officers.

He reached out to numerous Lake County departments in the spring to introduce the program and asked if they would be interested in sending one or multiple officers to participate in the training. He was thrilled with the response and believes the training the officers received this week will help them better serve their communities.

"Not only can they identify when a person is in crisis," Wartman said, "they now have the skills to de-escalate the situation, get them stabilized and facilitate access to resources, whatever they may be."

The course covered how to identify various mental illnesses, substance-use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and neurocognitive disorders. Other topics covered: cultural awareness, psychopharmacology, veteran and homelessness services, suicide prevention, officer wellness and self-care, trauma-informed care, legal detentions, officer liability, policies and procedures, child services and human trafficking.

Officers had the opportunity to hear from individuals with lived experiences, including meeting with individuals who are in recovery from substance use.

Another significant portion of the training involved active listening and verbal de-escalation skills. Officers were tested on their skills in role-playing scenarios. Wartman conducted the training with Geminus prevention specialists Aaron Coen and Shairay Jones, and police social worker Erica Rios.

Rios, one of two social workers at the Griffith Police Department, helped pitch the program. She said many individuals who police interact with on crime-related calls may struggle with substance abuse, mental illness or other disabilities. It's crucial for officers to know when the best option is to help them find treatment rather than arrest them and send them to jail.

"We need to address the trauma, the underlying stuff," Rios said. "You cannot just remove a person, put them in jail and expect there to not be a hole to fill. You have to help them where they are."

The crisis situations can be some of the toughest to navigate without the proper tools, Rios said: "For them to want to step into this role voluntarily, it says a lot about how much they value the wellness of their community."

Gary police Detective Cpl. Emmanuel Figueroa said the skills he learned are useful on and off the job. He said he got into law enforcement to help others but realized how infrequently mental health is talked about among first responders.

"It showed me what to look for in others and within myself," he said. "The resources alone are invaluable. It takes our job to another level."

