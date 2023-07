SCHERERVILLE — Schererville police officers responded to, two unrelated theft reports at Walmart and Menards on Sunday afternoon.

On July 16, at approximately 3:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to Walmart, at 1555 Indianapolis Blvd., in regards to a shoplifting incident, Schererville Police Commander Kevin Wagner said. Officers were advised that a woman left Walmart heading northbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 41 in a silver Hyundai with an Illinois license plate.

A Schererville officer observed the Hyundai in question speeding, and cutting in and out of traffic. The driver was stopped on U.S. 41, north of Main Street and taken into custody, Wagner said.

The driver has three, Class A misdemeanors pending for theft, criminal trespass and reckless driving. Citations were also issued for speeding, expired plates and improperly passing, Wagner said.

On July 16, at approximately 4:02 p.m., Schererville police were dispatched to Menards, at 1300 U.S. Highway 41, in reference to theft call, Wagner said. Officers were advised a male who was recognized from a prior theft, came into the store and grabbed two drills.

The male then passed all points of sale and exited the building with the unpaid merchandise. He got into a white Pontiac with an Illinois license plate and entered onto U.S. 41 heading south, Wagner said.

The male currently has charges pending for a Level 6 felony of theft with a prior conviction, Wagner said.

