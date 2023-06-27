CROWN POINT — Trial proceedings began on Monday for a 66-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in October 2017, according to court records.
Charging documents stated that on Oct. 16, 2017, Harold France, of East Chicago, followed a 15-year-old girl while she was walking home, trapped her in an alley and raped her.
France was charged in February 2018 with two counts of rape, attempted rape, criminal confinement, armed robbery, intimidation and battery by means of a deadly weapon, court records stated.
If convicted, France faces up to 80 years in prison on the two counts of rape alone.
The woman who France purportedly assaulted described to jurors on Tuesday how she was walking to meet her mom around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2017 after hanging out at a friend’s house in East Chicago, when she heard someone behind her.
She said France then put her in a chokehold, covered her eyes and dragged her into an alley behind two businesses on Main St.
France then pulled a knife on her and asked the then 15-year-old if she wanted to live or die, she told jurors. The woman, now 21, said she believes they were behind Genovo’s Pizza, located at 3820 Main St., because she smelled pizza emanating from the building.
She said France threw her on the ground and she began to recite “No weapon brought against you shall prosper,” a Christian prayer to ward off evil. She told jurors that he eventually forced her to perform oral sex on him, and he told her if she didn’t comply he would get his friend and they would pimp her out.
The woman described how at one point during the attack, France purportedly held a pocket knife to her neck and told her “don’t scream,” as two people walked past them in the alley. He then took her phone and told her not to tell anyone or he’d kill her, according to court records.
After the assault, the woman said she ran down the street to R&R Jerk Chicken and had them call the police.
An R&R employee testified on Monday that when the victim arrived at the restaurant, they told her to spit in a cup for evidence collection, because she had told employees that she was forced to perform oral sex.
Another East Chicago man, Jerome Watson, was
initially charged with then 15-year-old’s sexual assault. Watson was initially charged because she identified him in a photo-lineup, according to charging documents.
The charges against Watson were dropped in January 2018, when investigators got a DNA hit for France, the probable cause affidavit stated.
France’s attorney John Cantrell asked the victim if she could see the man who assaulted her clearly that night, as it was dark. She said she could not, as he forcibly pressed his thumbs into her eyes every time she looked at him.
France was charged in February 2018 with another rape in East Chicago, which purportedly occurred just four days before the 15-year-old girl’s assault.
When he was arrested for the other sexual assault, he was wearing the same clothing that the 15-year-old had described her attacker as wearing, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Court records indicate that France has
a long history of sexual assault charges. Not including the aforementioned alleged assaults, France has been charged with five sexual assaults since 1972, records stated.
Cantrell filed a motion ahead of trial that prevents prosecutors from mentioning France’s criminal history.
France’s trial is set to continue on Wednesday in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom.
