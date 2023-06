CROWN POINT — A Demotte nurse faces a slew of fraud-related charges after she allegedly stole prescription pills from a medicine cart while she was working, charging documents stated.

Diane Schultz, 57, was charged on Friday with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, furnishing false or fraudulent information and failure to make, keep, or furnish a record, according to court records.

Charging documents stated that Schultz was a registered nurse at Saint Anthony, Majestic Care, located at 203 W Franciscan Drive. SAMC is an extended care facility found within the Franciscan Health Center, located 1201 at S Main St.

Investigators detailed in the affidavit how SAMC utilizes an in-house pharmacy and receives daily deliveries from it. Medications from the pharmacy are then put into so-called med carts, which are used to store and dispense pills for patients.

At the beginning of each shift, oncoming nurses are required to count the controlled substances in their med cart with the nurse who was on shift ahead of them. “Once the controlled substances have been counted together, the oncoming nurse takes control of the cart is the only one with a key to access the cart until that nurse counts with the nurse set to relive them,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Any time drugs are removed from the cart, nurses are required to document the drugs administered in a Medication Administration Record, charging documents stated. “Any controlled substance that is dispensed but not actually given to the patient must be witnessed by another staff member and must be destroyed,” the probable-cause affidavit stated.

Schultz worked at SAMC beginning in May 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit detailed how on August 7 around 4 p.m., Schultz’s supervisor noticed that she wasn’t at her nurse’s station.

They could not find Schultz and eventually called in the Crown Point Police, charges stated. Schultz was found around 9 p.m. asleep in the employee bathroom, according to the affidavit.

When she was brought to an office in the facility, Schultz initially said that she was just sleeping, but eventually admitted to stealing pain medications from residents at SAMC, the affidavit stated. Schultz also purportedly said that she was still under the influence from taking pills earlier that afternoon.

After her admission, Schultz was escorted from the property and terminated from the medical facility, charging documents stated.

Once investigators spoke with residents at the facility, they learned that Schultz hadn’t documented many doses of Hydrocodone and Tramadol between the timeframe of July 30 to August 6, charges stated.

Schultz also admitted to officers and supervisors that she had taken over 100 pills from residents within the past week, according to the affidavit. Schultz allegedly said that she had a death in the family and the stress caused her to relapse.

Schultz’s first court appearance has not yet been set, as she remains at large on an arrest warrant.

