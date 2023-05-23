LAKE STATION — An 18-year-old man was shot while walking on Monday night on Lake Station's west side, Lake Station police said in a Facebook post.

A subject in a moving vehicle shot the man around 5 p.m. on the 3400 block of Liverpool Road, police said. The victim is in stable condition.

Police said they have identified a person of interest and taken them into custody on a probable cause hold. Charges should be filed in the next few days.

The case is under investigation.

