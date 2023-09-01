CROWN POINT — Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter has requested an outside investigation into the deaths of eight K-9s in July in Lake Station, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon.

A group of approximately 20 dogs suffered heat exhaustion during two-hour trip in the back of a box truck when the truck's air conditioning unit stopped working, causing the dogs to overheat.

Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have been pressuring Lake Station police to recuse themselves from the investigation due to a pre-existing relationship between Lake Station police Chief James Richardson and the owner of the company used to transport the K-9s. PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch said she trusts state police will do their due diligence for the sake of the dogs, the public's trust and the law.

"Nothing can bring back the dogs who slowly baked to death inside an airless, hot truck, but this is a step in the right direction toward ensuring that those responsible for their terrible suffering are held accountable and that preventative measures are put in place to avoid a devastating repeat," Nachminovitch said.

The dogs were being taken from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to a facility in Michigan when the driver was delayed by heavy traffic. He was alerted to the incident when he heard the dogs barking loudly and pulled off the interstate and into a gas station parking lot in Lake Station.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Detective Chris Eagles at 219-690-0043.