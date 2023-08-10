HAMMOND — A federal judge has dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by Lake County's former tourism chief against the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority (SSCVA) and other entities and individuals he claims had a hand in his 2021 ouster.

In a series of rulings issued this week, U.S. District Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen preliminarily evaluated the allegations made by Speros Batistatos and found several were insufficient to continue toward trial.

Van Bokkelen granted full dismissals to Kevin Smith, Hammond's city attorney; and Left of Center Media LLC, the parent company of the "Left of Center" podcast co-hosted by Smith and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., records show.

According to court records, the judge also dismissed claims against McDermott and the city of Hammond for alleged interference with a business or contractual relationship, but tentatively left intact Batistatos' claims against the mayor and the city for defamation, injurious falsehoods and civil conspiracy.

At the same time, records show Van Bokkelen ordered additional discovery and briefing as to whether those claims still should be dismissed under an Indiana law discouraging litigation against individuals and entities exercising their First Amendment rights, also known as "strategic lawsuits against public participation," or the anti-SLAPP statute.

According to court records, Batistatos can continue pursuing claims of age discrimination, retaliation, civil conspiracy, breach of contract, and breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing against the SSCVA, as well as alleged retaliation by individual SSCVA board members Matthew Maloney, Andrew Qunell, Thomas Dabertin and Matthew Schuffert.

But claims that the SSCVA violated Indiana's whistleblower protections and SSCVA board members engaged in a civil conspiracy against Batistatos were dismissed by Van Bokkelen, records show.

The SSCVA voted 12-2 on July 15, 2021, to remove Batistatos from his role in day-to-day tourism operations after some 30 years with the agency that's funded largely by taxes paid by Lake County hotel guests.

The decision followed a weeks-long conflict between Batistatos and tourism board members over Batistatos' compensation that exceeded $330,000 between salary and benefits, including use of a company car, vacation day buyouts, vacation bonuses, stipends and retirement plan contributions.

Board members also had expressed concerns about Batistatos' job performance, attitude and argumentativeness with the board on some issues.

Ultimately, the board decided not to renew Batistatos' contract. It expired Dec. 31, 2021.

Records show Batistatos filed initial notice of his intent to sue Nov. 18, 2021. The next day, McDermott and Smith unofficially responded to Batistatos' tort claim on their Left of Center podcast, with McDermott affirming his past characterizations of Batistatos as "a pompous ass" and "a jackass who doesn't know the law."

"I didn't interfere with his employment contract. I criticized the way he did his job as a public figure spending millions of dollars of taxpayer money," McDermott said on the podcast. "Guess what, I'm entitled to do that, it's called the First Amendment."

A trial date on Batistatos' remaining claims has not yet been scheduled.

