LAPORTE — The death of a 42-year-old man who had a medical episode at the LaPorte County Jail last month was ruled an overdose last week, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff.
Johnathon Tripp, of Argos, was rushed to a hospital July 22 after the incident and died shortly after arriving. Autopsy results with the cause of Tripp's death were revealed to detectives Friday, although a manner has not been released.
Tripp was stopped by police for a traffic infraction on the day he died, where police discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest through Elkhart County, the sheriff's office said. Tripp supposedly took a drug during the traffic stop, unbeknownst to the deputy who stopped him.
A few hours after he was booked into the jail, he starting overdosing, the sheriff's office said. Jail officers attempted to render aid to Tripp before he was taken to the hospital.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Darelle Patton
Arrest Date: Aug. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft; Criminal Trespass Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Charles Czizek
Arrest Date: Aug. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 63
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Leanne Disbrow
Arrest Date: Aug. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependant; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Paredes
Arrest Date: Aug. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery - presence of a minor; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 41
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
Brett Culvahouse
Arrest Date: Aug. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery w/Bodily Injury to a Person less than 14 Years of Age Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Austin Justice
Arrest Date: Aug. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person less than 14 Years of Age Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kierra Gault
Arrest Date: Aug. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Counterfeiting; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: Chicago, IL
Kristi Doba
Arrest Date: Aug. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 56
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Br'yon Mitchell
Arrest Date: Aug. 10, 2023; Aug. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department; LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Theft of a Firearm, Resisting Law Enforcement; Armed Robbery, Kidnapping While Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation, Pointing a Firearm Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Edward Shelly
Arrest Date: Aug. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Oliver Keultjes
Arrest Date: Aug. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: South Bend, IN
Joseph Podgorski
Arrest Date: Aug. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery on a Public Safety Officer; Intimidation; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kayjon Scott
Arrest Date: Aug. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal transfer of handgun Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lashionola Bradley
Arrest Date: Aug. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Check Fraud Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: East Chicago, IN
Daniel Williams
Arrest Date: Aug. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony Age: 77
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joslyn Baltes
Arrest Date: Aug. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jason McCarty Jr.
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jeannie Sanders
Arrest Date: Aug. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Omar Oda Jr.
Arrest Date: Aug. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Fonseca
Arrest Date: Aug. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Military Authority Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Syringe Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!