LAPORTE — The death of a 42-year-old man who had a medical episode at the LaPorte County Jail last month was ruled an overdose last week, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff.

Johnathon Tripp, of Argos, was rushed to a hospital July 22 after the incident and died shortly after arriving. Autopsy results with the cause of Tripp's death were revealed to detectives Friday, although a manner has not been released.

Tripp was stopped by police for a traffic infraction on the day he died, where police discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest through Elkhart County, the sheriff's office said. Tripp supposedly took a drug during the traffic stop, unbeknownst to the deputy who stopped him.

A few hours after he was booked into the jail, he starting overdosing, the sheriff's office said. Jail officers attempted to render aid to Tripp before he was taken to the hospital.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Darelle Patton Charles Czizek Leanne Disbrow James Paredes Brett Culvahouse Austin Justice Kierra Gault Kristi Doba Br'yon Mitchell Edward Shelly Oliver Keultjes Joseph Podgorski Kayjon Scott Lashionola Bradley Daniel Williams Joslyn Baltes Jason McCarty Jr. Jeannie Sanders Omar Oda Jr. Joshua Fonseca