The LaPorte County Sheriff's office is investigating the whereabouts of a missing New Durham Township boy.

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Joshua Desormeaux was last seen at his home on Sunday night. The sheriff's office said they believed Desormeaux left the house on his bicycle sometime overnight wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Sheriffs deputies had been canvassing the west central portion of LaPorte County on Monday in an attempt to locate the teenage boy, with no success.

According the sheriff's office, they do not believe Desormeaux is in danger, however they said they were concerned about his well-being.

Anyone who locates Desormeaux is asked to immediately call 911. Any tips or leads regarding the missing teen can be emailed to Deputy Derrick Deck at ddeck@lcso.in.gov.

